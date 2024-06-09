There's another COVID variant you should know about: KP.3 now makes up 25% of COVID cases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows that a new COVID variant, the KP.3 variant, is rising to dominance across the United States.

For the two-week period starting on May 26 and ending on June 8, the government agency data shows that KP.3 accounts for 25% of COVID cases in the U.S. and is now the dominant variant. This knocks down previous frontrunner, the JN.1 variant, which spread globally last winter, and now makes up 22.5% of cases.

The CDC uses Nowcast data tracker to project the COVID variants over a two-week period. The tool is used to help estimate current prevalence of variants, but does not predict future spread of the virus, the CDC said.

What is the KP.3 variant?

Like JN.1 and "FLiRT" variants KP.1.1 and KP.2, KP.3 is a similar strand.

State of COVID cases in U.S.

Although the rates for deaths and hospitalizations have declined significantly, the data also shows that the rates for positive tests and emergency room visits are on the rise.

The CDC recently reported on June 4 that "COVID-19 infections are growing or likely growing in 30 states."

COVID fall vaccine will target JN.1

The dominant emergence of the KP.3 variant comes on the heels of an FDA panel meeting this week to discuss updates to a COVID vaccine for the fall.

During the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, health experts from vaccine manufacturers Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax each told the panel they were prepared to make JN.1-targeted vaccines available in August pending FDA approval.

The updated vaccines are set to be released in the fall, ahead of expected winter upticks in COVID-19 cases.

