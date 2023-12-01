There's a Service Club Waiting

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas even though at this point snow is in short supply. The public works departments have been adorning the streetlights with seasonal decorations and houses have taken on a festive look. From tree lighting events to craft sales and food drives to bingos, between members of service groups, recreation boards, and town administration events are planned and organized to bring residents of towns and neighbouring communities together in an engaging activity or a worthy cause all the while fostering that sense of community.

At this time of year, many families look forward to spending time together that they may not have an opportunity to do at other times. This time of year is also traditionally a time of thinking about others. Looking back on the year past can make one realize that regardless of how many difficulties have occurred throughout the previous months, for the majority they are still able to provide for themselves and their families. There are those, however, who find themselves in situations they never imagined they would ever see. Whether through the loss of employment, the loss of a partner, the loss of health, or a combination of these and other factors, this season of merriment can be a season of despair. Through the combined efforts of community groups, such as the Lions, the Knights of Columbus, and the Legion they can make a difference, and they do. Their continued dedication to the communities they reside in are often found in the behind-the-scenes acts which make towns more than just places to live, they make them places to call home.

While society always changes over time, the need to experience a sense of belonging never does. Service clubs identify needs in their community, but individuals identify needs within themselves and sometimes those needs can be met by joining with neighbours in serving one’s community. The Lions Clubs of Wakaw, Cudworth, and Rosthern, the Knights of Columbus in Cudworth, and the Legion in Wakaw would all welcome new members, new ideas, and new neighbours to share the journey with.

Carol Baldwin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wakaw Recorder