There's Been An Intriguing Update On The Future Of Heartstopper

Joe Locke and Kit Connor as Charlie and Nick in Heartstopper Samuel Dore/Netflix

With fans now eagerly awaiting any news about what’s next for Heartstopper, creator Alice Oseman has given an update on season four.

Unfortunately, though, it sounds like we might be in for a longer wait than usual.

After the mammoth success of Heartstopper’s first season in 2022, the show was quickly renewed for two more seasons, the latest of which premiered last week.

In the days since, the show has been hovering around the top of Netflix’s most-watched list, after facing stiff competition from the hugely popular Monsters and Nobody Wants This.

Although there’s still no season four confirmation for the time being, Alice – who wrote the original Heartstopper book series, as well as every episode of the TV series – revealed to Netflix’s own outlet Tudum that talks are currently underway.

“As much as I — and everyone else — want the final instalment to come to the screen as soon as possible there are a lot of moving parts to account for that make it hard to solidify anything,” Alice said.

“But we’re doing our best, and will let fans know as soon as we can.”

Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman Netflix

The author is still working on the sixth and final Heartstopper book, which would serve as the inspiration for season four of the hit Netflix teen drama.

“In terms of the show, obviously there is more story in the books that we have yet to cover, and we would love to tell the end of the story in TV form,” they said.

Season three received rave reviews from critics, who lauded Heartstopper for the way it handled more mature themes, with the characters beginning to explore sex for the first time, and the show diving more deeply into Charlie’s mental health.

The past year has also seen stars Kit Connor and Joe Locke branching out into new and exciting projects, with the former currently the lead in a much-hyped Broadway production of Romeo & Juliet and the latter appearing in Marvel’s Agatha All Along.

MORE HEARTSTOPPER NEWS: