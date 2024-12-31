'There's No Mountain Left': Rockslide Prompts Closure of Highways in Colorado

A person captured footage of the harrowing moment a rockslide occurred above the intersection of two highways in Colorado’s Custer County, prompting closures on Sunday, December 29.

Sierra Wright told Storyful she captured this footage after she and her friend came upon two other people pulled over on the side of the road taking footage of the rockslide. “It was kind of scary for a second. There was a point where we were maybe a little too close,” she said in an interview with local outlet KOAA 5.

Colorado’s Department of Transportation closed parts of two highways in the rockslide area on Sunday, warning of travel impacts. Officials said a geo-technical assessment would take place on Monday.

A geologist with the Colorado Geological Survey said the slide occurred on the inactive Ilse Fault Line, Colorado Public Radio reported. Credit: Sierra Wright via Storyful

