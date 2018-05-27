There's Only 1 Word to Describe Serena Williams in a Bikini: Sensational

Serena Williams became a mom in September 2017 when her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. was born, and her pregnancy didn't stop her from, well, anything. She completely owned the Australian Open while in the early weeks, hit the red carpet at the Met Gala, and posed nude on the cover of Vanity Fair. In her accompanying interview, she also confirmed that her career is only going to continue to heat up, saying, "I don't think my story is over yet."

We're not going to pretend as if Serena's body is more important than her tennis prowess, but it is still incredibly impressive. The fact is, Serena Williams doesn't have a "best feature" - her entire body is immaculate, engineered to dominate and kick ass no matter the circumstances. She isn't shy about showing off her curves and muscles in sexy two-pieces (why would she be?), and we can't wait to see her putting her growing bump on display in more swimsuits this Summer.