"There's really three things you can do": How to best use your tax refund to save for your future
Health-care advocates say patients are unnecessarily paying thousands to private medical clinics for procedures covered by the province, such as cataract surgery. They say many patients are falling for doctors engaging in 'predatory upselling' of services.
OTTAWA — Canada's wealthiest individuals and corporations will soon pay taxes on a larger share of the capital gains they earn, a change that economists say will make the tax system more efficient, despite pushback from business groups. The federal budget presented Tuesday proposes taxing two-thirds rather than one-half of capital gains — which refers to profit made on the sale of assets. The increase in the so-called inclusion rate would apply to capital gains above $250,000 for individuals, an
An attorney for the victim said he hopes the legal settlement will ensure “no child goes through what my client did.”
Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) shares have declined by over 30% in the past week, its valuation also falling by $3 billion. The stock continued to tumble lower in Tuesday's trading session, closing the day 14% lower. Yahoo Finance monitors the media company's losses ahead of the closing bell, noting its plans to roll out a live TV streaming platform on Truth Social while former President Trump's criminal trial centered around hush money payments enter into its jury selection process. For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Market Domination Overtime. This post was written and updated by Luke Carberry Mogan.
STORY: Huawei started selling new, highly anticipated smartphones on Thursday.Two models from its high-end Pura 70 series were snapped up by customers in China.Analysts expect the device to contain an advanced China-made chip, similar to Huawei's Mate 60 handset, which launched last year.On its release, the Mate 60 was celebrated by Chinese state media as a win over U.S. sanctions on Huawei.Its advanced chip is seen as just a few generations behind cutting-edge semiconductors used by U.S. giants like Apple and Google.The starting price for the Pura 70 series is around $760.Two separate versions known as the Pro and Ultra were out of stock at Huawei's online store just a minute after the sales started. Hundreds of the brand's fans lined up at Huawei flagship stores across the country in Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen.The launch of the Mate 60 Pro last August led to a spike in Huawei's smartphone sales, and analysts say the trend looks set to continue.According to research firm Counterpoint, Huawei saw unit sales rise by 64% year-on-year over the first six weeks of 2024. Meanwhile, Apple's iPhone sales in China fell almost a quarter during the same period.
Lower income doesn’t mean lower priority when it comes to filing a tax return. Students in particular might skip filing a return if they earned little to no income last year, or are swamped with assignments and exams — but that means missing out on a number of benefits. “For students, for example, filing their return, they can get access to several credits and benefits that are automatically paid just because they filed their return,” said Yannick Lemay, senior tax expert at H&R Block. These inc
The drive to electrify personal cars in California has, at best, hit a rough patch. The big question is whether current conditions will turn out to be growing pains.
AFP via Getty Images A Delaware judge nullified Elon Musk’s whopping $56 billion pay package at Tesla in January, writing that the board had improperly granted him an “unfathomable sum” of money. But Musk still wants that cash. Now he is hoping Tesla shareholders will sign off on the payday, even as the company suffers from a sagging stock price.The pay package, enacted in 2018, granted Musk 12 percent of the company’s stock over 12 separate vesting tranches. The first tranche executed when the
Oil services companies, which provide producers with equipment and services, have underperformed the broader market this year.
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese companies are increasingly hitching their growth plans to the United States, as concerns about Chinese demand and Beijing's influence over supply chains prompt a noticeable pivot toward the world's largest economy. Robot maker Yaskawa Electric, drinks company Asahi, chipmaker Renesas Electronics and automaker Honda are just a few of the companies that in recent months have either expressed interest in expanding in the U.S. or announced plans to do so. While Japan remains tied to China through extensive trade and manufacturing operations, Tokyo has pledged with other members of the Group of Seven (G7) nations to "derisk" but not "decouple" from the world's second-largest economy.
Amazon published a blog post on Wednesday providing an update about its Just Walk Out technology, which it reportedly pulled from its Fresh grocery stores earlier this month. While extolling Just Walk Out’s virtues as a sales pitch to potential retail partners, the article lists a startlingly minuscule number of businesses using the tech.
(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan is ramping up international cooperation deals with countries like Canada and France in recent months as it parlays its role as the world’s chip kingpin to boost its global standing.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingElon Wants His Money BackSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsTesla Asks Investors to Approve Musk’s $56 Billion Pay AgainJust ov
NEW YORK (AP) — Record numbers of people are starting new businesses, and more and more of them are women and minorities, according to a new study. New business applications jumped in 2020 as the pandemic started, and have continued to be filed at a record pace. More than 5 million applications were filed in 2021 and 2022 and a record 5.5 million new business applications were filed in 2023. Payroll firm Gusto surveyed 1,300 owners who started their small business last year to discover their cha
Boeing (BA) is under the spotlight on Capitol Hill today as whistleblowers testify before Senate subcommittees, including quality engineer Sam Salehpour who raised alarm bells over alleged unsafe manufacturing procedures surrounding Boeing's 787 Dreamliner. Yahoo Finance Legal Reporter Alexis Keenan breaks down the whistleblower testimonies. For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Market Domination Overtime. This post was written by Angel Smith
Opting to work post-retirement is a decision embraced by many seniors, typically motivated by various factors. But embracing part-time retirement side gigs doesn't necessarily mean meager earnings and...
WASHINGTON (AP) — A voting technology company targeted by bogus fraud claims related to the 2020 presidential election settled a defamation lawsuit Tuesday against a conservative news outlet. The settlement between Florida-based Smartmatic and One America News Network is the latest development in a larger legal pushback by voting equipment companies that became ensnared in wild conspiracy theories falsely claiming they had flipped votes and cost former President Donald Trump reelection. In a sta
The federal government and a consumer rights advocate squared off in court Wednesday over whether regulators misled passengers by encouraging travel credit rather than refunds at the onset of the pandemic. In the early months of COVID-19's spread, airlines cancelled hundreds of thousands of flights and offered company vouchers to customers instead of refunds. The Canadian Transportation Agency issued a statement on vouchers in March 2020 that said flight credit constituted a “reasonable approach
ASML, the largest supplier of equipment to computer chip makers, reported weaker than expected first-quarter new bookings on Wednesday, although sales to China held up despite U.S.-led restrictions. ASML dominates the market for lithography systems, machines that can cost hundreds millions of euros each and use light beams to help create microscopic circuitry. Analysts and investors took that in their stride, noting that the many plants being built globally would need ASML equipment, while adding it would be a problem if new orders didn't come through in the rest of this year.
BEIJING (AP) — Europe wants two things from China: First, a shift in its relatively pro-Russia position on the war in Ukraine. Second, a reduction in the trade imbalance — Chinese goods exports to the EU exceeded its imports from the 27-nation bloc by 291 billion euros ($310 billion) last year. It's not clear if it will get very far on either front. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz became the latest European leader to leave China with promises to talk but little more. The Chinese statements on his
VICTORIA — British Columbia's construction industry says its workforce numbers have improved in recent years, but persistent labour shortages are putting "extreme pressures" on employers. The BC Construction Association says the shortage of qualified workers has pushed the average annual wage in the sector to just short of $75,000, up 21 per cent in the last five years. It says the average entry-level wage for construction workers is now at more than $22 an hour, 25 per cent above minimum wage i