Theresa Goh announces retirement after glittering 20-year para swimming career

Theresa Goh with her Paralympic bronze medal at the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016. (PHOTO: Reuters/Jason O'Brien)

SINGAPORE — Theresa Goh, who blazed a trail for competitive para swimming in Singapore, has announced her retirement from the sport via a post on her Facebook page on Monday (16 September).

The 32-year-old, who is born with spinal bifida and is paralysed from the waist down, will end a 20-year career filled with medals and accolades.

“Goodbyes are hard y’all, but it’s time and I’m ready. 20 years of blood, sweat and tears have now come to an end. Was it worth it? Every single drop,” she wrote in her Facebook post. ⠀

“Thank you to everyone who has been so supportive: Sport Singapore, Singapore Disability Sports Council, my loved ones, my sponsors Speedo and Genesis Gym, and everyone who has been on this incredible journey with me.

“It honestly turned out better than I ever dreamed. I am eternally grateful.”

Goh was the first Singaporean swimmer to compete in the Paralympics in 2004 and to win a para swimming world championships gold medal in 2006.

She is also Singapore’s most successful athlete at the biennial Asean Para Games, winning a staggering 30 golds in nine editions since 2001.

Goh finally earned her sole Paralympic medal in 2016, taking the bronze medal in the women’s 100m breaststroke (SB4). She still holds the world records for the 50m and 200m breaststroke (SB4) events.

Her sustained excellence has made her a key figure for disability sports in Singapore, and she was inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame with swimmer Joseph Schooling and para equestrian rider Laurentia Tan in 2017.

