Theresa May to quit at general election as Commons exodus of Tory MPs grows

Theresa May has announced she will not be standing at the next general election.

The former Prime Minister revealed she is stepping down in a statement to the Maidenhead Advertiser on Friday.

Her decision is the latest by a string of Tory MPs to say they will not seek re-election, widely expected to be in the autumn.

Her premiership was blighted by Tory wars over Brexit, which the Budget watchdog just days ago stressed was harming Britain’s economy and is expected to do so for many more years.

The ex-Tory leader said: “It has been an honour and a privilege to serve everyone in the Maidenhead constituency as the Member of Parliament for the last 27 years.

“Being an MP is about service to one’s constituents and I have always done my best to ensure that I respond to the needs of local people and the local area.

“Since stepping down as Prime Minister I have enjoyed being a backbencher again and having more time to work for my constituents and champion causes close to my heart including most recently launching a Global Commission on Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking.

“These causes have been taking an increasing amount of my time.

“Because of this, after much careful thought and consideration, I have realised that, looking ahead, I would no longer be able to do my job as an MP in the way I believe is right and my constituents deserve.

“I have therefore taken the difficult decision to stand down at the next General Election.”

Mrs May was Britain’s longest serving Home Secretary, serving in the post from May 2010 to July 2016.

She then became Prime Minister that summer after David Cameron resigned following the referendum which voted for Brexit.

However, she quit as PM around three years later after her repeated efforts to get her Brexit deal backed by the Commons were blocked.

She stood down as Conservative party leader on June 7 but stayed in No10 for a few more weeks until her successor, Boris Johnson, was chosen.

When she announced her resignation on May 24, she stressed: "It will always remain a matter of deep regret for me that I have not been able to deliver Brexit."

"It is now clear to me that it is in the best interest of the UK for a new PM to lead that effort.”

She had wanted closer ties to the European Union, through her “Chequers plan”, than was finally agreed by Mr Johnson’s administration.

Tory Rightwingers accused her of not taking a tough enough negotiating stance with Brussels, though, she did argue “no deal is better than a bad deal”.

Seeking to boost her mandate in 2017, she called a snap election in June, with the Tories some 20 points ahead in some polls of Labour under Jeremy Corbyn.

But her campaign proved disastrous for her party and it lost its Commons majority, being forced them to rely on the Democratic Unionist Party to get some bills through Parliament.

Earlier, this week The Standard revealed that former London minister Paul Scully will also not stand again to be MP for Sutton and Cheam at the election.

Other London Tory MPs standing down include Nickie Aiken, Cities of London and Westminster, Mike Freer, Finchley and Golders Green after receiving death threats, Wimbledon MP Stephen Hammond, Sir Bob Neill in Bromley and Chislehurst, Matthew Offord in Hendon, and Bob Stewart in Beckenham,