Theresa May backed Paula Vennells’ CBE ‘in face of warnings’

Theresa May’s government drove through a CBE for Paula Vennells, the former head of the Post Office, despite warnings made on the honours committee about the Horizon scandal, it has been reported.

Last week, Ms Vennells handed back her CBE amid the fall-out of the storm, in which more than 900 Post Office workers were wrongly prosecuted after faulty software in the Horizon IT accounting system gave the appearance that money was missing from branches.

Handing back the honour, she said she was “truly sorry for the devastation” caused to sub-postmasters whose “lives were torn apart by being wrongly accused and wrongly prosecuted”.

Ms Vennells received a CBE – the second most prestigious below a knighthood or damehood – in the 2019 New Year Honours list.

The Sunday Times reported that at least one member of the main honours committee questioned the wisdom of giving her a CBE given the controversy over the Post Office’s treatment of sub-postmasters and the fact that she was still in the role.

According to the paper, a source with knowledge of the exchange said that concerns were “brushed aside”. Another source said that responsibility for highlighting potential concerns lay with the “sponsoring department”, in this case the Department for Business which nominated her for the award.

A senior civil servant meanwhile recalled that there had been a view that Ms Vennells had “inherited” the Horizon scandal and was “clearing up rather than being the cause”.

Ms Vennells served as chief executive of the Post Office from 2012 to 2019. Until 2015, the Post Office continued to bring private prosecutions over cash shortfalls at branches.

In December 2019, Mr Justice Frazer issued a damning High Court judgement that the Horizon system was not “remotely robust” and there was a “material risk” that shortfalls in branch accounts were caused by the system.

During the honours process, candidates are vetted and put before 10 sub-committees for deliberation.

The main committee then confirms a list, which goes to the prime minister and ultimately the monarch.

A spokeswoman for Mrs May said: “The honours system is an independent process which awards honours to more than 2,000 people each year. As prime minister, the Rt Hon Theresa May MP always respected the independence of this system but thinks it is right Paula Vennells has handed back her CBE.”

