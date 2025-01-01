'They're angels': DoorDash workers help save Cleveland family from house fire
A fire the day after Christmas at a triplex on West Blvd. in Cleveland has forced three separate families to find housing elsewhere.
A fire the day after Christmas at a triplex on West Blvd. in Cleveland has forced three separate families to find housing elsewhere.
The large crowd of well-wishers gathered outside could hear what was going on inside the church service through speakers — and Louis, as ever, stole the show
Three people are dead and a minor boy in critical condition after an American family were shot at in Mexico while on vacation, officials say.
“Everyone will judge you. No matter WHAT you do," the singer said
The owner of the California restaurant Lima said it hasn’t been able to bounce back after settling a lawsuit over a promotion that discounted drinks for women.
The King's New Year Honours list gives an insight into the medical team who have been with him during cancer treatment
A Florida court has dismissed charges against a 78-year-old man who shot and killed his neighbor’s son, following a 2023 incident where the victim was allegedly trimming tree limbs along the defendant’s fence line. The case had drawn attention due to the circumstances of the shooting and the subsequent invocation of Florida’s controversial “Stand Your Ground” law.
Sarah Ferguson has shared a new video of herself at Royal Lodge after spending Christmas with her ex-husband, Prince Andrew.
The actor famously portrayed the cheerful character in 2003's 'Elf,' which has gone on to become an iconic Christmas movie
A Canadian man was arrested at Miami International Airport after attacking multiple people, including Transportation Security Administration officers. The TSA confirmed on Monday that the incident took place at 6:40 a.m. on Dec. 28 and involved both a supervisory transportation security officer and a transportation security officer, along with other travelers at the major transit hub in Miami, Florida. Cameron Dylan McDougall, 28, from Toronto, Canada, faces three counts of battery charges: battery on a police officer, one count of battery each on a person 65 or older, and a misdemeanor battery charge.
The model seemingly clapped back at critics who questioned why the couple seemed to be apart for the holidays
The SKIMS founder shared sweet photos with all four of her kids as they celebrated the holiday
Three people have been arrested after two stores were robbed on Monday night by thieves with hammers, Toronto police say.No one was reported injured in the robberies, which occurred minutes apart, according to police.In the first robbery, five people with hammers robbed a jewelry store in Fairview Mall, police said. Officers were called to the store at about 8:43 p.m. Const. Cindy Chung, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said in an email on Monday night that the store is Chow Tai Fook
NEW YORK (AP) — The woman who died after being set on fire in a New York subway train this month was a 57-year-old from New Jersey, police announced Tuesday.
Elizabeth Hurley showed off her toned abs at the weekend in a series of holiday snapshots with her lookalike son, Damian...
In May, the Ford government announced auto theft had gotten so bad that it would bring in a harsh new penalty; convicted thieves would have their driver's licence suspended for 10 years."Driving is a privilege, not a right. If you're shameful enough to prey on other members of the community for your own reckless gain, you'll lose that privilege," Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria said. But as of Dec. 10, the Ministry of the Attorney General confirmed Bill 197, which included the licence
STANTON, N.D. (AP) — The adult son of North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer was sentenced to serve 28 years in prison Monday in connection with a wild chase in which he fled from a hospital and drove into a deputy's vehicle, killing the deputy.
"I was like, 'That is so much pressure to ask,'" the comedian said
Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt on Sept. 19, 2016, after two years of marriage and 12 years together
The 34-year-old actress and model was the first Indigenous woman to win the title of Miss Universe Canada.
WARNING: This story contains details of sexual abuse of a minor.A man has been charged in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a girl, 16, whom he met online.Winnipeg police began investigating in September 2024 after learning that a man was believed to be involved in a sexual assault of the girl, who was under the age of 16, police said in a Monday news release.The girl met the man over social media in December 2023. She communicated and met him multiple times over the following months