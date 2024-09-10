'They're just disgusting': Officials working to end rat problem in Niagara County
Residents in the LaSalle neighborhood of Niagara Falls say they've seen a noticeable increase in the number of rats this summer.
MONTREAL — Air Canada is preparing for a potential shutdown of most operations next week as contract talks with its pilots' union near an impasse.
The wife of a California inmate will receive $5.6 million after being sexually violated during a strip search when she tried to visit her husband in prison, her attorneys said Monday.
The mother of the teenager suspected of killing four people during a shooting at a Winder, Georgia, high school called to warn a school counselor before the attack, according to the suspect’s aunt and grandfather.
Kimberlee Singler, 36, is fighting extradition from the U.K., where she fled within days of being charged in the double homicide of two of her kids
A man wanted for allegedly throwing scalding coffee on a baby in an unprovoked attack at a park in the northern Australian state of Queensland is now the subject of an international manhunt.
A "very dangerous" British prisoner is among five inmates who have escaped from a high-security prison in Portugal. Mark Cameron Roscaleer, 39, had been serving a nine-year sentence for kidnap and robbery at the Vale de Judeus jail, about 43 miles (70km) north of Lisbon. The five men, aged between 33 and 61, fled on Saturday morning and received "external help" from accomplices who provided a ladder which "allowed the inmates to scale the wall", according to the Portuguese prison service (DGRSP).
Esmeralda Pineda, 24, was found 12 days after she went missing near a mining claim camp in Nevada City, California.
"You are my entire heart. I love you more than I can ever express," Dannielynn's dad Larry Birkhead wrote in an Instagram post
Alijah Bradley, 24, disappeared after celebrating his birthday, leading to the arrest of Samuel Bush, authorities say
AURORA, Colo. (AP) — She was eight months pregnant when she was forced to leave her Denver homeless shelter. It was November.
“So many people terrified. So much beauty gone. It’s what’s happened almost every summer of my life.” | Opinion
Steven Ling has been granted parole after four previous attempts to be freed
SASKATOON, Sask. — The family of a 15-year-old girl who was lit on fire at a Saskatoon high school has asked people to wear purple Tuesday when classes resume.
"Cruise ships should be illegal."
Authorities in Italy have captured a Canadian fugitive who fled a sexual assault conviction in Nova Scotia.In a statement issued Monday, the Public Prosecution Service of Nova Scotia said Bassam Al-Rawi was returned to Canada on Sept. 5 to serve the remainder of a two-year sentence.The former taxi driver had been arrested in Italy in September of last year, and the Italian Court of Appeal rejected Al-Rawi's efforts to fight his extradition.Al-Rawi was convicted in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Au
Melissa Jubane's neighbor, Bryce Johnathan Schubert, was arrested and charged on Sept. 7, according to authorities
Tia Levings entered a fundamental Christian marriage at just 19, and as she looked after the children, her husband chose more rural and more authoritarian congregations for the family. She fled the marriage in 2007 before chronicling her story in a new book – which warns of behind-the-scenes evils hidden within the ‘trad wife’ trend. Sheila Flynn reports
Tropical Storm Francine has developed in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday. Here is the latest information, including the projected path of the storm.
In the final minutes before Eastern Flight 212 crashed in Charlotte, the pilots were engaged in small talk that mostly had nothing to do with flying.
A Dutch engineer wants to transform an expanse of arid land into green, fertile land teeming with wildlife — and in the process, change the weather