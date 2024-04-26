'They're not just fabric': Chandler students making and donating bereavement gowns to Valley NICUs
Basha Accelerated Middle School in Chandler is home to the Knots for NICU club, an organization started by 8th-grader Karis Wales and a few of her friends back in 2022. Wales herself was born prematurely. "To start the club, I met another pair of twins in the same grade. We were in the same NICU five days apart," said Wales. The club meets once a week to make things like beanies, headbands, receiving blankets and now burial gowns for grieving parents faced with the unthinkable loss of a newborn.