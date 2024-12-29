Thick fog to ground flights for third day ahead of New Year

Telegraph reporters
A plane lands in misty conditions at London Gatwick airport
A plane lands in misty conditions at London Gatwick airport - GARETH FULLER/PA

Thick fog is set to ground more flights at British airports on Sunday for the third day in a row.

Live departure boards showed delays at Heathrow, Luton and Manchester airports on Saturday because of the weather conditions.

Nats, the UK’s main air traffic control provider, said temporary air restrictions will continue on Sunday as airfields are affected by fog.

A Nats spokesman said: “While the weather conditions have improved, fog continues to affect some airports in London today. Temporary air traffic restrictions are therefore in place at airfields with low visibility to maintain safety.

“Our teams are working closely with the airports and airlines to minimise disruption but passengers should check the status of their flight with their airline.”

Sunday is expected to be Gatwick’s busiest day during the holiday period, with 769 flights planned.

Patches of thick fog could reduce visibility to just 100 metres in some areas, the Met Office said, as passengers have been advised to contact their airlines for updated information.

One couple have been forced to prolong their Christmas visit to family on the Isle of Man by two days.

‘Frustrating and stressful’

Kiera Quayle, from Colchester, Essex, was due to fly from the Isle of Man to Gatwick on Friday evening with her husband after visiting his family but their flight was delayed by three hours before finally being cancelled at around 10pm, with the next one not available until Sunday.

Mrs Quayle, 30, told the PA news agency: “Our five days has turned to seven, it looks like. It’s frustrating and stressful but I overheard a few families who are now missing holidays and work who have it worse at this point.”

Passengers on flights delayed for more than two hours may be entitled to assistance, including food and drink or overnight accommodation if necessary.

On Saturday, the Met Office advised travellers to allow “a little bit longer” for journeys and warned drivers to leave extra braking distances in areas with poor visibility.

Meanwhile, snow, heavy rain and powerful gales could bring “significant disruption” to New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The Met Office has issued two yellow weather warnings for Monday and Tuesday – with up to 140mm of rain, 20cm of snow and 60mph winds possible in the worst-affected areas during the run-up to Dec 31.

The warning for snow and rain covers most of Scotland, which is braced for heavy downpours that may bring “significant disruption” around Hogmanay.

‘Vagaries of the weather’

John Swinney, the Scottish First Minister, urged people to “pay close attention” to weather warnings in place throughout the period.

In an interview with PA, he said the Scottish Government is “monitoring the weather warnings very closely”, adding: “We have yellow weather warnings for rain, predominantly, over most of Scotland, for Monday and Tuesday, which may well have an effect on some of the outdoor events that are taking their course.

“We’re obviously at the vagaries of the weather this time of year, it’s an inevitable feature we’ve got to wrestle with.

“But the resilience planning is undertaken across Government on a daily basis, and we are looking ahead to the events around about Hogmanay to make sure that everybody can enjoy the festivities but be safe in the process.

“I would urge members of the public to follow all of the warnings because they will develop over the course of the next few days and it’s vital that all of us pay close attention to those warnings.”

The alert is in place for most of Scotland, apart from Orkney and Shetland, on Dec 30 and 31 during which 50mm-70mm (2-2.75 inches) of rain is possible, with up to 140mm (5.5in) in the west.

Snow is likely in areas north and east of Perthshire, with between 10cm (4in) and 20cm (8in) expected to accumulate on higher ground, according to the forecaster.

A yellow weather warning for wind in northern England on Monday has also been issued – with gusts of up to 60mph possible, which may cause travel delays and power cuts.

The warning, in place from 11am to 6pm, covers areas including Durham, Northumberland, Cumbria and North Yorkshire.

Craig Snell, a senior forecaster, said of Sunday’s weather: “We should see a brighter day across the UK.

“It could still be a bit dull to start across kind of the south east, especially, but as the day goes on, we should see some brighter weather develop even there.

“It’s not going to be wall-to-wall sunshine, but we certainly hopefully have lost a lot of the murk we’ve seen for the last day or so.”

