Thick Smoke Chokes Central Washington as Weeks-Old Wildfire Continues to Burn

Thick smoke smothered parts of central Washington state on Friday, July 5, as a wildfire continued to burn in the region.

According to official fire reports, the Pioneer fire began in the Lake Chelan-Sawtooth area on June 8 and had burned 4,820 acres (7.5 square miles) by July 4.

This footage was posted to X by the National Weather Service office in Spokane, which said it was captured by an employee traveling by ferry from Stehekin on Friday.

“Smoky conditions will continue for the next several days extending into portions of the Waterville Plateau and Columbia Basin,” they wrote. Credit: NWS Spokane via Storyful