Thief jailed after threatening woman with knife

A man has been sentenced to 21 months in prison after threatening a woman with a knife and running away with a bag containing a laptop.

Stuart Randall, 43, of High Street, Swindon, was sentenced at Swindon Crown Court on 2 August after he pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing on 5 July.

Randall was sentenced for making threats with a blade in a public place and ordered to pay a £187 surcharge.

Dan Cook from Wiltshire Police said the public can play a "vital role" in "helping to keep knives off our streets".

"If you want to know more about knife crime, and how to protect those around you, you'll find more information on our website," he added.

