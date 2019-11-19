Thierry Henry to bring an "in your face" style of play as Montreal Impact manager

MONTREAL, CANADA (NOVEMBER 18, 2019) (MONTREAL IMPACT - ACCESS ALL)

1. (SOUNDBITE) (English) MONTREAL IMPACT MANAGER, THIERRY HENRY, SAYING:

"It's about fighting all the time. This is not only my story it's the story of everybody in life. You're going to fall like I said before, but you've got to get up and learn from your mistakes. Learning from what happened. Then not coming back is the only mistake that you can have and so on so you know. Not scarred being here and trying to put a philosophy and identity to the club. At the end of the day fans want to see people caring about where they are. Caring about the club that they play for and that's what I'm going to try and put into that team. The style I like is, you know, very in your face, very direct. Trying to put pressure and apply from the back and having a plan B because this league is ruthless at times."

STORY: Thierry Henry needs no reminder about his brief stint in charge of AS Monaco but the former France striker said on Monday (November 18) he hopes the experience will benefit him in his new role as coach of Montreal Impact, a club he hopes to bring an "in your face" style of play.

Henry failed to spark a change in fortunes at struggling Monaco and was sacked in January after just 103 days.

During Henry's stint as coach of Monaco, where he also played five seasons and won the league title in 1997, the squad lost 11 of their 20 matches.

But despite Henry's turbulent introduction to being a head coach, the 42-year-old Frenchman said it would be a mistake to just give up and not try to show what he has learned.