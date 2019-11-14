Thierry Henry hire is a gamble worth taking for the Montreal Impact

If you're a fan of the Montreal Impact, you have to like this pick — even if it comes with some risks.

Thierry Henry is as big of a name as there is in soccer. During his playing days, he netted goals for some of the world's premiere clubs, including Arsenal and Barcelona.

Internationally, he starred for France for more than a decade, notably hoisting the World Cup in 1998.

But perhaps most important: he played five seasons in the MLS, so he knows the league he's been hired to coach intimately.

MLS experience is key

If there is one thing that stands out from the Impact's eight seasons since joining the MLS, it's that having a coach who understands the challenges of the league and the North American game is essential.

The Impact has hired European coaches twice before — Marco Schallibaum in 2013, and Remi Garde in 2017.

Henry's predecessors have learned the hard way that the MLS is not like other leagues around the world.

Schallibaum's Achilles' heel was the MLS schedule. After a strong start to the season, his squad was worn down by the rigours of MLS travel, which often means flying commercial. They limped to a first-round playoff exit, and Schallibaum was fired.

AP-Manu Fernandez/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS More

Garde, for his part, took too long to adjust and understand the reality of coaching in a salary-cap league.

To build a roster in the MLS, a manager needs to understand the complex implications of things called TAM (Targeted Allocation Monday), GAM (General Allocation Money) and the designated player rule. If it sounds complicated, that's because it is.

His lack of expertise in managing a salary cap showed when his team took the field to start the 2017 season.

They lacked the necessary depth of talent to succeed, and a few injuries upset the entire apple cart. That year they started slowly and missed the playoffs.

Garde came back for a second season but was on a short leash, and he was fired when the team hit a slump midway through the year.

Unlike Garde and Schallibaum, Henry is a European who comes to the job in Montreal with direct MLS experience.

He spent five seasons playing for the New York Red Bulls. He knows first-hand how to manage the travel that the league demands — and while managing a salary cap will be new to him, having played here, it won't be an alien concept.

Rocky experience as AS Monaco coach

There is no way to sugar-coat it: Henry's most recent coaching gig with AS Monaco was a disaster.

His tenure lasted only 20 games, and by all accounts, he lost the respect of his players through a series of tactical decisions that, in retrospect, highlighted his lack of head-coaching experience and perhaps some immaturity.

One account of his time managing Monaco, by Adam White of The Guardian, concluded that he acted more like a senior player than a manager.

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren More

Story continues