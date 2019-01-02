Thieves use backhoes to tear open armored van, steal $2.3 million





ROME — Thieves used mechanical diggers on Wednesday to prise open an armored van on a highway in southern Italy and made off with more than 2 million euros ($2.3 million) in cash, police said.

The blue security van had left the city of Bari and was carrying pensions to be distributed in post offices in nearby Matera when it was blocked on the road by two lorries.

Two backhoes then tore open the vehicle, using their mechanical arms like can openers to gain access to the cash.

The lorries were then set ablaze as the hooded thieves escaped with their loot in a waiting car. The three guards in the van were unharmed.

For those of you who speak Italian, here's the rundown via Twitter:



Ammonta a più di due milioni il bottino di una #rapina a un #portavalori a #Bari ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/d42YaAUBc5 — Sky tg24 (@SkyTG24) January 2, 2019

Bari, assaltato con le ruspe: portavalori aperto come una scatoletta di tonno https://t.co/iYxDo8OKz6 — Gazzetta di Modena (@gazzettamodena) January 2, 2019

#Bari, spettacolare rapina ad un furgone portavalori sulla statale 96 barese. La banda ha bloccato la strada con 2 camion dati alle fiamme e poi ha sventrato il mezzo con una ruspa. E' caccia ai rapinatori. Al #Tg2rai ore 20,30 pic.twitter.com/1m2ANjp4aY — Tg2 (@tg2rai) January 2, 2019

Bari commando armato rapina furgone portavalori. Il mezzo è stato bloccato e scardinato con una ruspa. Bottino due milioni di euro. I rapinatori sono in fuga. Tra poco al #Tg3 pic.twitter.com/ysCtDuzLCg — Tg3 (@Tg3web) January 2, 2019





Related Video:



