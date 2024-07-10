Thieves targeting cars in Mass. town
A group of suspects, dressed in dark clothing, facemasks, and gloves, have been reportedly targeting cars and stealing valuables in Milton, prompting police to issue a warning to residents.
LONDON (AP) — Darryl Anderson was drunk behind the wheel of his Audi SUV, had his accelerator pressed to the floor and was barreling toward a car ahead of him when he snapped a photo of his speedometer. The picture showed a car in the foreground, a collision warning light on his dashboard and a speed of 141 mph (227 kph).
QUEBEC CITY, Que. — Two former Quebec junior hockey players were handed prison sentences Monday for sexually assaulting a minor at a hotel in June 2021 in the aftermath of a Victoriaville Tigres championship celebration. During a hearing in Quebec City, Nicolas Daigle, 21, was sentenced to 32 months in jail, and Massimo Siciliano, 21, was given a 30-month sentence. The pair pleaded guilty last October to sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in the early hours of June 6, 2021; Daigle also plead
A 28-year-old man who was fatally gunned down outside Hampton Park Plaza early Friday evening was the groom whose wedding was destroyed by gunfire at Ottawa's Infinity Convention Centre last summer, CBC News has learned.The tragic connection comes as police investigate whether the two cases are linked, and sheds some light on what they believe are related pockets of shootings.According to police sources, Adam Abdullahi Elmi was sitting in a parked vehicle outside Fat Bastard's Burrito just after
The employee was working inside the Memphis fast food restaurant when police said the suspect drove through the drive-thru and argued with the worker.
Railey Greeson and Brooklyn Shuler are charged with sexual contact by employee or agent in the first degree, authorities say
Morris resigned in June after admitting to the incident which allegedly occurred on Christmas Day 1982
The child was hospitalized following the July 6 incident but is now in "good health," police tell PEOPLE
Samantha McCormack and her ex-boyfriend Robert Keith Elmore Jr. have been convicted of killing 18-month-old Enzo McCormack
No bond has been set for the Florida resident, jail records show.
"After realizing her mistake, the sister frantically tried to extinguish the device in the bathroom sink, but it was too late," authorities said
SQUAMISH, BRITISH COLUMBIA — Three bodies were recovered Monday from British Columbia's Garibaldi Provincial Park where a trio of mountaineers went missing more than a month ago.
Trinity Bostic's remains were found along the side of a road in Hendersonville, Tenn.
Kenya Tilford, 41, is accused of murdering 27-year-old Concetta Morton
Oklahoma is ranked 49th in education.
The dog was recovered safely and returned to its owners
LYON, France (AP) — A French court ruled on Monday that the American man accused of sexually assaulting a Pennsylvania college student in 2013 and later sending her a Facebook message that said, “So I raped you,” can be extradited to the United States.
A court in Moscow has ordered Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of late Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny, to be arrested in absentia, her spokesperson said Tuesday.
NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona rancher who was unsuccessfully tried in the fatal shooting of a Mexican man on his property will not be retried, a judge ruled Tuesday.
Brian D. Widland pleaded guilty last month for his role in the Dec. 20, 2021 death of a 2-year-old boy.