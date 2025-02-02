'Things have got to change', says West End star Mike Holoway after attack leaves him partially blinded

A West End star has said “something needs to change” to better protect victims of crime, after he was brutally attacked while sitting in traffic lights in east London.

Mike Holoway, 63, was left partially blind in one eye after an armed assailant smashed his van window with a metal object in Beckton on December 18.

He is now awaiting three operations over the next six to nine months to save his sight. Meanwhile, he is unable to work, perform, or drive and has had to cancel gigs and turn down bookings, as he faces an uncertain period financially.

“It’s a cataclysmic scenario that was a complete whack in the face,” he said.

Mike was dealt another devastating blow when the Met Police confirmed they had closed the case “pending further information,” as no CCTV footage or forensic evidence could be gathered from the scene.

The father-of-two, from Essex, has expressed feeling let down by the police and believes more must be done to support victims of crime.

“You don’t realise how much the system actually isn’t there when you need it,” Mike said.

“I find it really not acceptable that the police couldn’t find any CCTV of the incident.

“You need law and order and proper punishment and we need confidence given back to the public.

“I couldn’t even do a journey to work without being attacked and I have got no protection because they have told me there’s not enough evidence.

“Things have got to change and victims of this type of crime have got to speak out about it.”

Mike Holoway (Mike Holoway/Gofundme)

Mike said he is in pain 24 hours a day following the incident, which is made worse knowing the “one human being who has done this is still out there.”

“My wife needs her sleep and I’m currently waking up with panic attacks in the night and I’m just not happy about it,” he said.

“For me, now, things make me jump. I worry about my wife walking the dogs on her own and I don’t even like the wind or rain on my face because it irritates my eye.

“This person has affected 95 per cent of what was my normal life — concerts, gigs, performances — and it’s just insane.”

Mike, who starred as the lead in Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat for four years, was heading into London for work when the attack happened.

Mike Holoway pictured in 1980 (Getty Images)

“It was only thanks to my witness that I know what happened because it was a blur to me,” he said.

“I was sat in traffic and I heard a banging on my door and a rattling on my handle.

“I always lock my door anyway and I waved him away. The next thing I knew is that he’d punched straight through the driver window and it sent me across to the passengers seat.”

Mike said he had no idea what the man wanted and was unable to take a photograph, as the attacker sped off before he could gather his thoughts.

“My witness, who I called my angel of the day because he was so attentive, he focused me and he said ‘your eye doesn’t look very good’.

“He made sure I got to a safe place and then I called the police.”

Mike was rushed to an A&E in Essex, where he underwent scans and tests for over seven hours.

He was then transferred to Moorfields Eye Hospital in central London for surgery after initial findings revealed severe damage to his eye.

Young Mike Holoway pictured in The Tomorrow People (Fremantle Media/Shutterstock)

Mike has been left with a permanent scar over his right eye and has been told by doctors that he will never regain his full sight.

A spokesperson for Met Police said: “On 18 December at around 10:50hrs police were contacted by a man who had suffered a facial injury after his van window was smashed while he was in Woolwich Manor Way, E6.

“The incident happened at around 09:20hrs that morning following a dispute with another driver who left the scene.

“An investigation was launched which included trying to secure any forensic opportunities, including CCTV that captured the incident, and to identify the suspect and the vehicle they were using.

“After detectives pursued these lines of enquiry, the suspect had not been identified and the victim was informed that the investigation had been closed pending any further information coming to light.

“We are aware and share his frustration that no one has been held responsible for the attack and will review the details of this investigation to ensure there is no other evidence that can be explored. We will ensure he is kept updated if there are any developments.

Mike Holoway and Liz Curnick pictured in the musical ‘Robin of Sherwood’ (Alastair Muir/Shutterstock)

“If any further information is reported to police, this will be assessed and investigated accordingly. If anyone has information that could help identify the suspect then please call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC and quote CAD2165/18Dec.

“Tackling violent crime in all its forms is a priority for the Met. We understand the devastating impact it can have on victims and on the wider community and we deploy a range of resources both locally, and across London to identify and apprehend those responsible.”

When asked about how he feels about travelling into London now and the safety of the capital, Mike said: “I don’t want to go every again. Seriously, the UK for me now is a frightening place.

“The Gofundme is a blessing. We’ve had some really wonderful messages and we are receiving some really wonderful donations and every little helps because going six to nine months without being able to work is a really long time.

“Fortunately, most human beings are nice people but the evil ones - and there are a lot walking the streets - need to be stopped.

“I had hoped the system would be here for me but when it wasn’t that’s when we realised we needed to get the message out there.”

To make a donation, visit Mike’s Gofundme page.