Things to do in London this weekend (August 27 – September 1)

From the best TATE Late of the season to the hottest opening in town, this is what to do this weekend (Bennie Curnow)

The in-between-ey feeling after the heights of summer and before the inevitable chills of early autumn have rolled around: schools are still out and it’s warm, but we’re no longer planning barbecues every night and there’s hesitation before accepting that al-fresco table. Is the terrace covered and heated?

As ever though, London has the answer with the very best of music, culture and restaurants. From new dining options which give renewed hope to anyone in London’s financial district, to theatre that hasn’t seen a London turn in over a decade, this is the very best of what to see, eat and do this weekend.

The hot table: Marceline

(Bennie Curnow)

Many things cause diners to double take at a restaurant: sky-high prices, beautiful decor, a celebrity nesting in the corner of the room. At Marceline, it’s the chef. Rob Aikens is the identical twin brother of Tom Aikens of Muse. This Aikens, however, has spent the past decade or so honing his brasserie credentials in NYC, arriving in London with a menu of perfectly realised brasserie simplicity. Lobster and chips, great steaks, sugar-pit bacon chops and a knockout burger make this a winner. The service feels reassuringly settled and makes the £5 “two-sip” martinis help make us take another look at heading to Canary Wharf for dinner.

5 Water Street, E14 5GX, marceline.london

The old favourite: Lasdun

(Matt Writtle)

The National Theatre is home to fabulous spaces. Brutally stacked, scantily lit, sometimes sequestered away from the main drag of the South Bank, and the Lasdun, the restaurant which opened last year from the team behind the Marksman, remains a fabulous eating option in an area Londoners bemoan for its swathes of tourists. Pies are hearty, custard tarts are generous and the wine is fabulous. The restaurant slightly suffers from its daily 7.05pm exodus, as the full dining room empties when pre-theatre diners head off to catch a show; but an intimate dinner, hidden away from the throngs of London below, is a magical thing here.

Upper Ground, SE1 9PX, lasdunrestaurant.com

The party: Tate Modern Lates curated by Little Simz

(Photograph by Karolina Wielocha via TATE)

London-born Little Simz is curating the last of August’s Tate Modern Lates this weekend, and it’s not one to miss. Across the gallery, the Brit award-winning artist curates a special line up of DJs, workshops and talks, highlighting her myriad influences, with more than a dozen individual events throughout the Blavatnik Building and Corner Cafe. Most of the events aren’t ticketed, so just drop-in, but some require a free tickets to be reserved. Wonderfully though, all of these events are free.

August 31, Bankside, SE1 9TG, tate.org.uk

The wine dinner: Dara Klein x Richard Klein

(press handout)

Tiella at the Compton Arms might be one of the best little Italian restaurants in London and this weekend, chef-and-founder Dara Klein is enlisting the help of her father, Richard, who arrives from New Zealand for a one-off wine dinner. Richard Klein runs Artigiano Imports, an Italian wine importer and for this special event, he will be selecting six wines from Les Caves de Pyrene, alongside food from Dara Klein’s repertoire, celebrating the best of late summer produce.

September 1, Compton Arms, N1 2XD, comptonarms.co.uk

The theatre fix: The Real Thing at the Old Vic

Tom Stoppard’s 1982 play has been called both “essential” and “dated” — perhaps both can be true — and last week, it reopened for the first time at a major London theatre in more than a decade. The Real Thing stars rising British powerhouse Bel Powley opposite James McArdle in a story of love, adultery and loyalty. A classic night at the theatre with tickets from as little as £13, it’s a must.

Until October 26, 103 The Cut, SE1 8NB, oldvictheatre.com

The pop up: Carousel x Humo Negro

(Foto-Gonzalo-Picon)

A short-lived kitchen residency can be a wonderful thing, something bright and exciting, which lasts only for a few days; a Mayfly of a restaurant. Before closing on Saturday night then, get yourself down to Carousel where Jaime Torregrosa, chef at the well-regarded Colombian restaurant Humo Negro, will be running the hobs. The seafood-leaning menu speaks to a clean simplicity and dedication to produce with dishes including scallop with jamón Ibérico and purslane alongside cod with tucupi, mountain papaya and white beans.

Until August 31, Charlotte Street, W1T 1RW, carousel-london.com

The ticket to book now (for later): Firmdale Dining through the Ages

(press handout)

The social account “History Eats” has amassed a strong following thanks to founder Eleanor Barnett’s clear enthusiasm for the etymology of food, and from September, Barnett will collaborate with Firmdale chef Joe Fox to create a menu of historic proportions. The series kicks off with a look at Victorian feasting, perhaps dispelling a few myths about the nature of food at that time, with street food classics including smoked eel and soda bread alongside pea soup with bacon and herbs. Barnett is set to speak on the class divides which influenced Victorian food, as well as discussing how the British Empire affected the cuisine of the day.

September 19, 16 Sumner Place, SW7 3EG, firmdalehotels.com