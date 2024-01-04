Things to do in London this weekend (January 5 – 7)

From Barnes to the Barbican, this is everything to eat, drink, see and do this weekend (Press handout)

The new year. A time of promise, of doing things differently, of habits and ambitions. Or perhaps a continuum of the good and the bad that preceded it? In any case, for those seeking succour in London’s loving arms, the weekend guide returns with a few ideas of what to get up to.

From a swish new(ish) pub that offers much more than just a drinking destination, to a new bar for those not avoiding booze this January, to high culture courtesy the MET in New York, here's everything you need to make get your first weekend of the new year off on the good foot.

The hot table: the Waterman's Arms

(Press handout)

This Barnes pub is no drinking den, instead being a bona fide dining destination. Opened by Patty & Bun founder Joe Grossman and former Camberwell Arms chef Sam Andrews, the food then is rightly front and centre, with hearty, gentle European-leaning fare well suited to the well-heeled locals. Think seasonal dishes like delica squash, fontina and sage and mussels with a skate and chickpea stew. They've also pretty first rate steak on. Wintry; pubby; delicious: go here.

375 Lonsdale Road, SW13 9PY, watermansarms.co.uk

The old favourite: City Social

(Press Handout)

Jason Atherton has been a fixture of the London restaurant scene for well over a decade, but City Social, the sky-high restaurant at Tower 42 (nee the NatWest Tower) is a spot deserving a re-examination. The food has vastly improved and now suits the space with renewed elegance. Neck-craning sorts only there for the view are fewer and further between as more and more punters return for chef Paul Walsh’s exemplary cooking: prawn and lobster raviolo in a shellfish bisque, and Highland venison with quince and umeboshi plum were two recent standouts. For a special dinner in the City, few top it.

Tower 42, 25 Old Broad Street, EC2N 1HQ, citysociallondon.com

The drinking den: Twice Shy

(Bruno Pucci)

Twice Shy arrived in Earls Court late last year as the new opening from the team behind the excellent Amaro on Kensington High Street. The space will be familiar to those who know Amaro; dimly lit, slightly luxurious and unfailingly warm, with a short cocktail menu that focuses on quality. The Lemongrass with Amalfi lemons is a martini with a twist, whilst the Jasmine and Whisky (made with the two titular ingredients plus bubbles and apple vinegar) is a long, refreshing concoction. With 25 per cent off during the soft launch for the next few weeks, this is one not to miss.

Soft launch until January 14, 14 Hogarth Place, SW5 0QT, twiceshy.co.uk

The culture fix: MET opera live, Nabucco

(Press Handout)

Starting the new year with a Verdi opera, why not? MET Opera Live is the pond-hopping partnership between New York's MET and London's Barbican, which this weekend sees one of the original Verdi scores that established the composer as one of the all-time greats streamed live to the Barbican cinema. Nabucco tells the story of an ancient Babylonian king who leads an army to Jerusalem and this visually captivating performance is one which can be enjoyed without a last minute plane ticket to NYC.

January 6, Barbican Centre, Silk St, EC2Y 8DS, barbican.org.uk

The theatre fix: Ulster American

(Johan Persson)

David Ireland’s Ulster American received stellar early reviews when it opened at the end of 2023 and tickets still remain for the run, which finishes towards the end of January. Verified Hollywood A-listers Andy Serkis and Woody Harrelson star alongside Louisa Harland in what’s being described as a no-holds-barred, pitch-black comedy.

Until January 29, Riverside Studios, 101 Queen Caroline Street, W6 9BN, riversidestudios.co.uk

The art fix: Don Van Vliet, Standing on One Hand

(Press Handout)

American artist, poet and singer-songwriter Don Van Vliet (better known as Captain Beefheart) receives a London retrospective courtesy the Michael Werner gallery in Mayfair. The bright, playful pieces evoke his time spent in the California desert, where he lived for many years. Nature, engaging with the senses and a bold use of dramatic colour are all on display at this compelling show.

Until February 17, 22 Upper Brook Street, W1K 7PZ, michaelwerner.com

The ticket to book now (for later): Gill-to-Tail with Emily Chia at Dinings SW3

(Press handout)

Dinings SW3, the elegant little Japanese restaurant in Chelsea, is hosting a series of "gill-to-tail dinners", which aim to spotlight the best sustainable seafood suppliers in Britain. With the support of executive chef Masaki Sugisaki, the series of one-off dinners throughout spring will celebrate this ethos of quality and sustainability. Kicking things off is Emily Chia of Sargasso in Margate, one of the best-loved restaurants on the east Kent coast. Details on the menu are yet to be revealed, but guests should expect a thoughtful combination of Kent coast produce and Dinings SW3 precision.

January 30 & 31, Lennox Gardens Mews, Walton Street, SW3 2JH, diningssw3.co.uk