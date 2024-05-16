Things to do in London this weekend (May 17 – 19)

There’s something about a village fete that just screams an English summer. It’s a subtle nod to our oddities, those silly traditions that mark certain times of the year and act as a starting gun for the hot weather.

Transporting a village feel to London might be a tall order, but we’ve got one here this weekend in Greenwich, as well as a new opening in Soho, a new drinking den in Maida Vale, a photography exhibition in Mayfair and a chef residency in Brixton.

Add to that a pop-up in east London and a flea market in Crystal Palace and this week’s guide of things to do in town covers all corners of the city. So if you’re not planning on watching the boxing, here’s everything to do instead.

The hot table: The Counter

(The Counter Soho)

This week, the Counter in Soho opens its doors. A timely opening, it’s riding a wave of Aegean/East Mediterranean/Levantine popularity which has proven so successful with new hits Oma, Agora and Carmel. Expect dishes to include kibbeh, crab and saffron orzo, grilled octopus and adana kebab with pomegranate molasses and isot (urfa) pepper.

15 Kingly Street, Carnaby, W1B 5PS, thecounterlondon.com

The old favourite: Aaron Potter at Naughty Piglets

(Press handout)

Aaron Potter is opening a wine bar in Chelsea this summer in a new development dubbed Newson’s Yard. Whilst the residents of SW1 await his arrival, Potter is keeping his hand in the game with a residency at neighbourhood favourite Naughty Piglets, much to the cheer of residents of SW2. With a star-studded career to date, notably at Elystan Street and Trinity, Potter brings an elegant simplicity about his cooking with dishes like Iberiko tomato with sweet melon gazpacho and garlic moules farci. Before he escapes north of the river, see what the fuss is about.

28 Brixton Water Lane, SW2 1PE, naughtypiglets.co.uk

The drinking den: The Hero

(Press Handout)

From the team that dreamt up the Pelican in Notting Hill and the Bull in Charlbury comes the Hero in Maida Vale. Previously occupied by the Truscott Arms, the space has been transformed into an elegant restaurant upstairs (think Sessions Arts Club meets the Devonshire) whilst retaining enough “pubby” qualities on the ground floor. Until the above restaurant opens then, this is mainly a drinking den, with leather seating, log burning fires and a snacky menu of British favourites.

55 Shirland Road, W9 2JD, theherow9.com

The bar-chef-pop-up: Park and Kim

(press handout)

Jay Morjaria is responsible for numerous delicious pop-ups across London and his latest is a takeover of the dining space within Callooh Callay, the Shoreditch bar often touted as one of east London’s best. Expect the food to feel casually Korean with a bit of Manhattan flare. In its own words: a New York diner via Seoul. It looks a treat, but tastier still is the 50 per cent off soft launch offer which is on until Saturday.

Until May 18, Park and Kim at Callooh Callay, 65 Rivington Street, EC2A 3QQ, instagram.com

The art fix: Double Exposure

(press handout)

This week sees a dual photography exhibition launch in Claridge’s Art Space, from two titans of the industry. First is David Bailey, a photographer whose style and influence marks him as one of the greatest portraiture photographers in British history. His works are exhibited here for the first time alongside Mary McCartney, a legend in her own right, in direct dialogue with one another as the viewer explores some 60 years of celebrity, culture, fashion, music and theatricality.

Until June, Claridge’s, Brook Street, W1K 4HR, claridges.co.uk

The marketplace: Crystal Palace Flea

One of London’s larger flea markets arrives in Crystal Palace this weekend. The CP Flea hosts dozens of sellers in the Crystal Palace Bowl covered under the rusty laptop (when you see it, you’ll know). Vintage finds, certified antiques, furniture, artworks and Tini’s Tacos should keep shoppers happy for the afternoon.

May 19, Tickets from £2, Crystal Palace Park, SE19 2BA, eventbrite.co.uk

The free festival: Urban village fete

(Kris Humphreys Photography)

A village fete calls to mind duck ponds, haunted house rides, a raffle and perhaps a dog show, but this version in Greenwich might be a bit of an upgrade. Everything from the Charity Shop DJ collective, a carnival workshop and procession with Kinetika Bloco, an alternative “Allympics” including an egg-and-spoon-race, and interactive workshops from the nearby Design District all mark this family-leaning day out. The Incredibly Clever Canine Circus is in town too.

May 19, Greenwich Peninsula, greenwichpeninsula.co.uk

The ticket to book now (for later): Too Many Critics

(Paul Winch-Furness)

The critics are coming. A barrel of the UK’s top restaurant-writing talent are cooking dinner in a role reversal that would leave many a chef rubbing their hands with delight. Over at Robin Gill’s Darby’s in Nine Elms, the Standard’s own Going Out editor David Ellis joins Giles Coren, Hannah Twiggs, Kate Krader, Leyla Kazim and Tom Parker Bowles to shuck, smoke, fry and ferment their way to something resembling a worthy dinner. Worthy is the cause too, as proceeds from the tickets go to Action Against Hunger, a global humanitarian charity focusing on tackling food poverty and hunger in some of the world's most affected countries. They can talk the talk, now let’s see if they can walk the walk. Read all about it here.

June 25, 3 Viaduct Gardens, Nine Elms, SW11 7AY, actionagainsthunger.org.uk