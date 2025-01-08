Hollywood stars react as California wildfires engulf neighbourhoods

Hollywood stars have asked for “prayers and strength” as they react to the fast-moving wildfires in Los Angeles.

A state of emergency has been declared and multiple events have been cancelled due to the blaze spreading across the Pacific Palisades.

The wildfire has expanded in a matter of hours to cover more than 2,900 acres, engulfing neighbourhoods that are home to a number of celebrities and forcing 30,000 people to evacuate.

Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt issued a passionate plea for people “to come together to support one another” in a post on Instagram.

“Please send prayers and strength tonight to everyone in Los Angeles affected by these devastating fires,” he wrote. “Los Angeles is in a state of emergency and over 30,000 have been ordered to evacuate.”

He thanked “firefighters and first responders who are working tirelessly to protect lives, homes, and wildlife”. He added: “You are true heroes, and we are endlessly grateful for your sacrifice and courage.”

Maria Shriver, his mother-in-law and former First Lady of California, also shared a touching message as she wrote: “It’s moments like this that make us recognize what truly matters – that things are only things.”

“Almost 1200 acres of land are on fire, with gusts of wind that could reach up to 100 mph,” the ex-wife of Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger wrote. “Please pay attention if you are asked to evacuate.”

Pratt, Hilton, and Eilish have shared their thoughts and prayers for those affected (Getty)

Model and socialite Hailey Bieber added, “Praying everyone is safe, as Paris Hilton wrote, “Praying for LA/ California”.

Others expressed frustration at the city’s handling of the situation.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar complained: “City of LA you want everyone to evacuate yet you have complete gridlock and not one traffic cop on the roads helping @cityoflosangeles @karenbassla.”

This Is Us star Mandy Moore was among the celebrities forced to evacuate her home. The mother-of-three reported she was safe in an Instagram post on Tuesday (7 January).

“Evacuated safe with kids, dogs and cats,” she wrote. “Praying and grateful for first responders.”

Meanwhile, “Ocean Eyes” singer Billie Eilish wrote: “What’s going on in LA right now is sooo scary and devastating”.

Emilia Pérez star Zoe Saldana added that her “thoughts and sympathies are with all those affected by the devastating fires in Southern California, particularly those who have lost their homes.”

Hamill, Kardashian, and Gad also shared their thoughts and prayers (Getty)

Khloe Kardashian dedicated a post to firefighters and first responders, as she wrote: “Thank you for your unwavering dedication and courage in the face of these devastating fires”.

She continued: “Your selflessness, resilience, and tireless efforts to protect lives and communities are deeply appreciated. You are true heroes, and we are incredibly grateful for all you do. Please know that your sacrifice does not go unnoticed, and we stand with you in gratitude and support.”

High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens added that the situation was “so scary” and wrote “My heart breaks for everyone affected”.

The Big Bang Theory actor Kaley Cuoco praised emergency services and added: “This is heart wrenching to witness what’s happening in our backyard.”

Several homes have been destroyed (Getty Images)

Steve Guttenberg urged for special attention to the most vulnerable, as he got involved in the rescue effort.

“In a crisis, always remember that you are, you’re part of a community, and if you’re able-bodied, you’ve got to help. You’ve got to help. You can’t walk by somebody when they need something. You just can’t walk by them. You have to help them,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

“There are a lot of people who need help. Some people are so scared. Some people are in wheelchairs, some people are old or infirm, and you need to help them, and you can’t just walk by.”

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill said he was evacuated from Malibu amid the wildfires and told residents to “stay safe”.

On his social media, he said: “Personal Fire Update: 7pm – Evacuated Malibu so last-minute there small fires on both sides of the road as we approached PCH (Pacific Coast Highway).”

Josh Gad, who plays Olaf in Disney’s Frozen wrote: “My deepest gratitude and appreciation goes out to our brave fire and rescue and police forces who are doing everything in their power to keep the residents of Los Angeles safe right now.”