Things can only get... worse? Keir Starmer to manage expectations in first keynote speech as PM
Messaging is a key weapon in any government's armoury.
The side-by-side photos show the presidential hopefuls hosting rallies in key battleground states.
Trump asked Arizona Police Association President Justin Harris to get a move on during a speech where he endorsed the GOP nominee.
Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance stopped at a Georgia donut shop while campaigning. The video of the 'awkward' interaction went viral.
The Republican presidential candidate's remarks near the start of the coronavirus pandemic have been repeatedly misrepresented.
Donald Trump's niece offers advice to Kamala Harris on how to defeat her uncle in the upcoming debate.
On Sunday, our Under the Dome newsletter focuses on the governor’s race.
On social media, the rock band reacted to the anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist walking out to "My Hero" at a Donald Trump rally in Arizona.
That my brother Bobby has pledged allegiance to Trump, a man who demonstrates no adherence to our family's values, is inconceivable to me.
When it comes to finances, Tim Walz is arguably one of the more relatable political figures in the U.S.
Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, hit back at social media commentators after she was criticized for liking one of former President Donald Trump’s campaign posts on Instagram.“I mean honestly, to be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood,” Mahomes wrote in an Instagram story posted on Friday. “There’s no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well.”Mahomes—who has b
SUDZHA, RUSSIA—We piled out of the Ukrainian armored personnel carrier to a scene of devastation. The sculpture of Lenin in the main square had been defaced, his name crossed out, and “pidor,” an obscene curse word, scribbled below it. The streets were full of broken glass, and branches from blown-up trees. On the wall of one house was graffitied “Ukraine Above All.” The streets were almost completely quiet, except for the crack of artillery and drone fire in the distance.Until Aug. 6, this was
KYIV (Reuters) -President Volodymyr Zelenskiy touted a newly developed Ukrainian "drone missile" on Saturday that he said would take the war back to Russia and scornfully derided Russia's Vladimir Putin as a "sick old man from Red Square". As Ukraine marked 33 years of post-Soviet independence, Zelenskiy said the new weapon, Palianytsia, was faster and more powerful than the domestically made drones that Kyiv has so far used to fight back against Russia, striking its oil refineries and military airfields. Zelenskiy said the new class of Ukrainian weapon had been used for a successful strike on a target in Russia, but did not say where.
Astrologers who interpret planets for a living are seeing surprises in November.
One thousand three hundred eighty-eight days after the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump appeared to tacitly admit that he lost to Joe Biden.Almost four years of denials gave way to one seemingly innocuous throwaway line, made while Trump held a press availability Thursday about immigration issues near a stretch of wall on the Arizona side of the U.S.-Mexico border.Holding up a printed copy of a graph that purportedly shows migrant encounter stats at the southern border, and which was on
Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary suggested that Vice President Harris could be a Hillary Clinton 2.0 situation. “If in fact, Harris loses — and it’s 50-50, she may win, she may lose — this whole party, the Democratic Party, is going to revisit what happened here,” O’Leary said Saturday on Fox News. “They did the…
Dr Fauci, a longtime public health official who became a household name as part of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, has now returned home to recover
Russia has devastated Ukraine with glide bombs. But a war expert said it didn't have good enough systems to avoid hitting its own assets in Kursk.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appeared on stage with former President Donald Trump after announcing his endorsement of Trump earlier in the day. CNN contributor Lulu Garcia-Navarro reacts.
Republican strategist Scott Jennings advised former President Trump to be careful now that he has seemingly joined forces with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., arguing the independent presidential candidate is “kind of a looney tune.” CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer asked Jennings Friday if Kennedy’s endorsement could “end up backfiring” on the former president, considering the environmental…