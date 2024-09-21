Things To Do Saturday 9-21-24

Latest Stories
A millennial FIRE couple shares how moving abroad and living on a $50k income helped them quadruple their net worth to $700k in 6 years
A millennial shares how living abroad and only spending one of their incomes helped them more than quadruple their net worth in six years.
- South China Morning Post
Meituan riders out-earn the average worker in Beijing, data from food delivery giant shows
New data released by Meituan, China's largest on-demand services provider, showed that its food delivery crews working in major cities such as Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen earn more on average than the local population. According to the report, Meituan delivery people who work in major cities and meet the company's minimum work time requirement took home an average monthly pay of 11,000 yuan (US$1,550) in June. Those who work less than the minimum time made 7,354 yuan on average. Both numbers
- Bloomberg
Nvidia Teams Up With AI Firm G42 to Create Climate Tech Lab
(Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp. is teaming up with Abu Dhabi-based G42 to create a climate technology lab, marking its first partnership with the United Arab Emirates’ top artificial intelligence firm. Most Read from BloombergAOC Proposes $30 Billion Social Housing AuthorityThe Moonshot Plan to Eliminate Deaths on America’s RoadsBelfast’s Grand Central Station Creates New Era for Northern Ireland’s Public TransportCalifornia’s Anti-Speeding Bill Can Be a Traffic Safety BreakthroughNew York City’s Tr
- South China Morning Post
Xiaomi, Honor look ready to push tri-fold handsets, following the lead of Huawei's Mate XT
Chinese smartphone makers Xiaomi and Honor appear ready to follow rival Huawei Technologies' lead by launching their own tri-fold models, as public records show that the two firms have each previously applied for a design patent on a double-hinged handset. According to a filing released by China's National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA), Beijing-based Xiaomi had already applied for a design patent on a double-hinged smartphone with three rear cameras in 2022. The agency's record sh
- USA TODAY
Democrats and Republicans finally agree on something: America faces a retirement crisis
A survey asked voters if they think there is a retirement savings crisis in this country. The responses transcend party lines.
- GuruFocus.com
Warren Buffett's Strategic Reduction in Bank of America Holdings
On September 19, 2024, Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s firm made a notable adjustment in its investment portfolio by reducing its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC). Following this move, the firm still holds a substantial number of shares, totaling 835,908,435, which represents a 10.77% ownership in the company. This adjustment has led to a slight decrease in the portfolio's exposure to Bank of America, now accounting for 12.05% of the total holdings.
- GOBankingRates
5 Key Signs You’ll Need To Work Part-Time in Retirement
Many people have a specific timeline for when they want to retire. For some, the goal is to retire early. For others, it's to wait until they're old enough to collect full Social Security benefits --...
- South China Morning Post
BMW, GM, Toyota lose more market share in China as transition to EVs hurt deliveries
International marques, through their local joint ventures, delivered 480,000 units in August, a 27 per cent slump from a year earlier, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said. BMW's number plunged 42 per cent to 34,846 units. "A tiny proportion of electric car [offerings] by the foreign brands caused them to lose appeal to Chinese shoppers," said Cui Dongshu, CPCA's general secretary in Shanghai.
- Business Insider
Disney is ditching Slack after hackers gained access, and some employees aren't happy. Read the CFO's memo.
A hacking group said it gained access to Disney's Slack channels over the summer, which led to leaks. Now, Disney is transitioning away from Slack.
- Reuters
VinFast posts deeper Q2 loss on impairment charge, higher cost to boost sales
(Reuters) -Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast's losses widened in the second quarter due to rising costs linked to its overseas expansion and impairment charges, although its revenue rose, it reported on Friday. VinFast, which started to deliver cars in California last year, said it made a net loss of $773.5 million in the April-June period, an increase of 27% from the first quarter and 40% bigger than the same period last year. Revenue jumped 33% quarter-on-quarter to $357 million but its deepening loss underscores the risks of VinFast's aggressive expansion strategy - which could have repercussions for its parent company Vingroup.
- Simply Wall St.
Undervalued Small Caps In Canada With Insider Action For September 2024
The Canadian market has shown robust performance, with a 1.2% increase over the last week and a substantial 16% rise over the past year. In this thriving environment, identifying undervalued small-cap stocks with insider action can offer promising opportunities for investors looking to capitalize on expected earnings growth of 15% per annum in the coming years.
- Euronews
EU and China fail to deliver breakthrough on electric cars dispute, but talks will intensify
Brussels and Beijing have agreed to take a new look at price undertakings, which could avoid extra tariffs on China-made electric vehicles.
- Reuters
GM's Cruise to begin testing autonomous vehicles in California
Cruise will deploy several manual mapping vehicles in Sunnyvale and Mountain View, following which the testing will start, it said in a post on social media platform X. Cruise had suspended operations last October after a pedestrian in San Francisco hit by another car was dragged by one of its robotaxis. "Resuming testing in the Bay Area is an important step forward as we continue to work closely with California regulators and local stakeholders," Cruise said.
- South China Morning Post
Huawei to step up AI ecosystem development across industries despite US tech sanctions
Huawei Technologies plans to accelerate the development of a reliable artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem to promote the technology's broad adoption in enterprises across various industries, according to deputy chairman Eric Xu Zhijun. "Huawei has years of experience with its own intelligent transformation, and we've been helping a wide range of industries go intelligent, too," Xu said in his keynote speech at Thursday's opening of the Huawei Connect 2024 event, which runs until Saturday in S
- Reuters
Macquarie unit to pay nearly $80 million to settle SEC charges
A Macquarie Group investment adviser has agreed to pay $79.8 million to settle charges in connection with overvaluing collateralized mortgage obligations (CMO) held in advisory accounts, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said. The regulator found that Macquarie Investment Management Business Trust, which is a part of Macquarie Asset Management, overvalued about 4,900 largely illiquid CMOs in 20 advisory accounts, including 11 retail funds and also executed hundreds of cross trades that favored certain clients over others. From January 2017 through April 2021, the firm, which managed a fixed-income investment strategy primarily focused on mortgage-backed securities, CMOs and Treasury futures, assigned the wrong prices to certain products and thus overstated the performance of client accounts, the SEC said.
- Euronews
EU Commission pushes Apple over headset, watch interoperability
The EU executive is using new powers intended to stop online gatekeepers dominating digital markets, given fears it might block out rivals to its own Apple Watch or AirPods.
- Bloomberg
Indian Telecom Stocks Tumble as Top Court Rejects Plea on Dues
(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Indian wireless carriers plunged on Thursday after the country’s top court rejected the firms’ request to re-calculate about $13 billion of past dues that they owe to the government. Most Read from BloombergAOC Proposes $30 Billion Social Housing AuthorityThe Moonshot Plan to Eliminate Deaths on America’s RoadsBelfast’s Grand Central Station Creates New Era for Northern Ireland’s Public TransportCalifornia’s Anti-Speeding Bill Can Be a Traffic Safety BreakthroughNew York
- GOBankingRates
4 Tips for Gen X on Looking For That Future Perfect Retirement Home
According to Allianz Life Insurance's 2024 annual retirement study, 55% of Gen X respondents wished they had saved more money for retirement. With that, it also revealed that 62% of Gen Xers felt...
- Reuters
Qualcomm approached Intel about a takeover in recent days, source says
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Qualcomm has in recent days approached Intel to explore a potential acquisition of the troubled chipmaker, a source familiar with the situation said on Friday, in what could be a transformational deal in the sector but faces many hurdles. Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon is personally involved in the negotiations to acquire five-decade-old Intel, according to the source who was briefed on the matter. Another person familiar with the situation said Amon has been actively examining various options for a deal for the company.
- Bloomberg
Raymond Chun’s Path to CEO at TD Was Untarnished by US Troubles
(Bloomberg) -- Raymond Chun’s unlikely path to the top job at Toronto-Dominion Bank steered well clear of the US anti-money laundering troubles plaguing Canada’s second-largest lender.Most Read from BloombergAOC Proposes $30 Billion Social Housing AuthorityThe Moonshot Plan to Eliminate Deaths on America’s RoadsCalifornia’s Anti-Speeding Bill Can Be a Traffic Safety BreakthroughNew York City’s Transit System Plans $65.4 Billion of Upgrades for Grand Central, SubwaysTo Build a Happier City, Desig