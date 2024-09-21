Things To Do Saturday 9-21-24

Reuters

(Reuters) -Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast's losses widened in the second quarter due to rising costs linked to its overseas expansion and impairment charges, although its revenue rose, it reported on Friday. VinFast, which started to deliver cars in California last year, said it made a net loss of $773.5 million in the April-June period, an increase of 27% from the first quarter and 40% bigger than the same period last year. Revenue jumped 33% quarter-on-quarter to $357 million but its deepening loss underscores the risks of VinFast's aggressive expansion strategy - which could have repercussions for its parent company Vingroup.