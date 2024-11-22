'These things take time': Martin County Master Deputy explains fatal traffic investigation process

CBC

A brazen daytime robbery that saw members of the Hells Angels steal the vests of members of a rival motorcycle gang in downtown Cambridge, Ont., has led to charges against five men.Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say four men have been arrested. A fifth remains at large."This is two rival gangs meeting in a public place during the day when public and families and children are around and conducted a violent robbery," Det. Insp. Scott Wade told CBC News. "It just kind of drives home these are not