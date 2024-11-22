'These things take time': Martin County Master Deputy explains fatal traffic investigation process
John Ramsey tells PEOPLE he wishes police in Boulder, Colo., did a better job investigating his daughter's long-unsolved murder
An 81-year-old woman has died after a dog attack at her northern Ontario home, police said Friday.
WARNING: This story contains details of abuse and intimate partner violence: A man acquitted of forcing his wife to have sex with strangers for money in Alberta and Nova Scotia will face a new trial following a decision from Canada's top court.The man had been found not guilty on sex trafficking charges in a ruling affirmed by the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal. In a 7-2 decision last week, the Supreme Court of Canada overturned the acquittals and ordered a new trial. The accused — identified only
Pat King, centre, is surrounded by supporters as he leaves the Ottawa Courthouse on Nov. 22, 2024. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)Pat King, a key figure in what became the Freedom Convoy that paralyzed downtown Ottawa in early 2022, has been found guilty of five charges for his role in the protest.Superior Court Justice Charles Hackland delivered his decision at the Ottawa Courthouse on Friday morning.King has been found guilty of five charges: two counts of disobeying a court order and one
A brazen daytime robbery that saw members of the Hells Angels steal the vests of members of a rival motorcycle gang in downtown Cambridge, Ont., has led to charges against five men.Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say four men have been arrested. A fifth remains at large."This is two rival gangs meeting in a public place during the day when public and families and children are around and conducted a violent robbery," Det. Insp. Scott Wade told CBC News. "It just kind of drives home these are not
Savannah Copeland was found dead in October, leading to the arrest of Malakiah Lamar Harris, per police
LAVAL, Que. — An 81-year-old Quebec man said Friday he killed his ailing wife out of love and compassion, as he was sentenced to serve at least 10 years and six months in prison for her murder.
A countrywide arrest warrant has been issued for a 25-year-old Ontario man accused of driving a semi-trailer truck through a stop sign before a crash that killed a Manitoba mother and daughter.RCMP charged Navjeet Singh with two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and one count of obstructing a police officer on Wednesday, police said in a news release.Efforts to find the 25-year-old from Brampton, Ont., in Winnipeg were unsuccessful, and police say they've issued a Ca
The slain child pageant contestant's father is urging police to test DNA evidence and find his daughter's killer
The 27-year-old son of Norway’s crown princess has been accused of a second rape just days after he was arrested on suspicion of the same offense.
Amber Guyger was convicted of murder in Botham Jean's 2018 killing and is currently serving a 10 year sentence
A teenager accused of murdering a 27-year-old woman at a railway station has refused to appear for his first crown court hearing. Deng Chol Majek, 18, is charged with the murder of Rhiannon Skye Whyte, who was stabbed at Bescot Stadium station in Walsall, West Midlands, last month. Ms Whyte died in hospital surrounded by family three days after being attacked on the evening of 20 October.
CNN’s Abby Phillip on Wednesday night gave one of her male guests an on-air reprimand after he called a female panelist “dear” during a heated discussion. On CNN NewsNight, the panel was discussing investigations into alleged sexual misconduct by Matt Gaetz, the former Florida congressman whom President-elect Donald Trump has nominated for attorney general. The show also aired a leaked diagram reportedly prepared by federal investigators which allegedly shows payments between Gaetz and others, i
McGregor was accused of "brutally" assaulting a woman in a Dublin hotel in Dec. 2018
Frustrated shop owners in Toronto's Yonge and Wellesley area say the city is refusing to pick up mounds of garbage that regularly accumulates in an adjacent laneway because it's private property — even though the laneway's last known owner died more than a century ago.Sara Sadrolhefazi, owner of Nabulu Coffee on St. Joseph Street, says she's spent $5,000 in the year that she's owned the property, hiring contractors to clear garbage left in the laneway behind her shop."It hurts, both mentally and
ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man convicted in the 1994 killing of a hitchhiker cursed at the prison warden and made obscene gestures with his hands shortly before he was put to death Thursday evening in the nation’s third execution using nitrogen gas.
"He accidentally stabbed and blinded (in one eye) the nicest kid in the school by throwing a stick at him."
GREEN LAKE, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man who investigators said faked his own drowning this summer so he could abandon his wife and three children is alive somewhere in Eastern Europe, police said Thursday.
WARNING: This story contains descriptions of racist online content targeting Jews, Muslims, the 2SLGBTQ+ community and others.In an Ottawa courtroom on Tuesday, federal Crown prosecutors played three videos downloaded from social media by RCMP in 2020 — videos the Crown contends were created in part by Patrick Gordon Macdonald, an alleged neo-Nazi terror propagandist who lives in the capital with his parents.All three videos depicted people in skull masks and combat fatigues carrying firearms an
Colin Gray, the father of alleged Georgia school shooter Colt Gray, entered a not guilty plea Thursday morning to charges – including two counts of second-degree murder – alleging that he shares responsibility for the September shooting.