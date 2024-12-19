Do you think your drink was spiked? How to recognise the symptoms and what to do

It’s the time of year for flocking to pubs, bars and parties to celebrate the festivities and let your hair down. However, it’s important to keep your wits about you to avoid spiking.

Around 7,000 cases are reported to the police each year, latest figures show. But research suggests that this is a drop in the ocean, representing just 2 per cent of all cases that actually occur.

While it’s not clear if there is a seasonal pattern, “it stands to reason that the festive period is a risk period as people go out more for office parties or socialising generally”, says Ian Hamilton, an associate professor in addiction at the University of York. Here, he shares the warning signs that you’ve been spiked and, vitally, what to do if it happens to you.

What are the signs that you’ve been spiked?

“Much will depend on the type of drug used, however in the main the person would feel drowsy, confused, disorientated, nauseous, disorientated, struggle to communicate and ultimately become unconscious,” says Hamilton.

Other symptoms of spiking can include vomiting, hallucinations, paranoia, memory loss, lowered inhibitions, loss of balance and problems with vision, according to the Met Police. These usually kick in within 15 minutes of someone spiking you and can last for hours.

As the symptoms overlap with the signs of drinking excess alcohol, it can be difficult to know for certain whether you’ve been spiked.

There could be clues in your drink itself, such as it changing colour or looking cloudy. “Any obvious signs will depend on the drug used, how soluble it is, what form it was administered and the drink involved,” explains Dr Agatha Grela, a senior lecturer in forensic chemistry at Anglia Ruskin University. “For example, adding a tablet or powder to a carbonated drink might make it fizzier.”

However, Hamilton says it is unlikely that there would be any noticeable change. “The drugs selected are chosen due to their ability to dissolve and go undetected,” he notes.

What drugs are typically used?

Gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB), also known as liquid ecstasy, is one of the most commonly used drugs for drink spiking, says Hamilton.

“It induces euphoria, relaxation and confidence,” he says. “Other drugs produce similar effects, the drug chosen will depend on what is available at the time to the perpetrator.”

Rohypnol, also known as roofie, is also routinely used, according to Drinkaware.

But enzodiazepines, cannabinoids, cocaine, amphetamines opioids and antidepressants, too, are commonly used in cases of drug-facilitated sexual assault, Dr Grela notes.

As well as drugs, spiking also covers adding extra alcohol into a person’s drink without their permission. “Pouring stronger measures of alcohol or adding extra drinks continues to be the main way that people are deceived and tricked,” Hamilton says.

Who is most at risk of being spiked?

Young women are most at risk of being spiked, according to latest data from the National Police Chiefs’ Council. In the year to April 2023, the police received 6,732 reports of spiking.

Victims were aged 26 on average and women were targeted in three-quarters of cases. Most incidents occurred in bars and night clubs, though they were also reported in people’s homes, mostly during house parties, as well as in student unions, restaurants, music venues and at festivals.

In separate research from Drinkaware and Anglia Ruskin University published in November 2024, 2.2 per cent of people reported having their drink spiked in the last year (equating to around 1.2 million adults in the UK) and 11 per cent of adults said they had been spiked at some point in their lives.

What should you do if you think you’ve been spiked?

While it can be difficult to know if someone has spiked you, the Met recommends getting help straight away if you feel strange or like you’ve had more alcohol than you actually have.

“Tell someone as soon as you can,” Hamilton says. Many people might not know they have been spiked until they are experiencing disabling symptoms that make it difficult to communicate so raise the alarm as soon as possible, he says.

This includes getting medical attention if you feel unwell and calling an ambulance if symptoms get worse. If admitted to hospital, doctors can monitor you and decide on the best course of treatment. Stomach pumping is not routinely offered for spiking.

If you are at home after a suspected spiking, the NHS recommends staying with an adult for 24 hours (which is how long the effects can last for), keeping hydrated, avoiding alcohol and caffeine and returning to hospital if you feel more unwell or you become drowsy.

The Met also urges people to call 999 or 101 as soon as possible to report the incident. Officers can then take a urine sample, which can help to bring a prosecution. This test is usually offered up to seven days after the spiking took place, as that’s how long some drugs can remain in the body. However, the sooner the better as some drugs leave the body in less than 12 hours.

“If possible, the spiked drink should be kept, for example the glass or bottle,” says Dr Grela. “Even if it has been consumed, toxicology tests can be carried out on dried residue in a glass.”

What are the long-term health risks?

Poor mental health is a potential long-term consequence following a drink spiking.

Victims told the Home Affairs Committee that they had suffered from anxiety and were left taking antidepressants since being targeted. Others told of dealing with embarrassment, shame, loss of confidence and trauma for years after the incident.

Are there any preventative steps you can take?

“There are some simple steps that people can take to reduce the risk of spiking, such as only accepting a drink from someone you trust, ensuring you keep sight of your drink and keeping your drink covered when not drinking,” says Hamilton.

Other protective steps include using drink stoppers for the top of your bottle to prevent someone dropping something into your drink, according to Drinkaware.

Sticking with a friend or someone you know can help but “is no guarantee” that you won’t be spiked, he warns. “We know there have been examples of spiking carried out by someone the victim knows,” Hamilton adds.

“Common sense advice is to be vigilant and always keep an eye on your drink,” says Dr Grela. “The problem with this of course is that it puts the focus and responsibility on the potential victim. We need to be shifting the attention towards the perpetrators and make sure they know that drink spiking is a crime.”