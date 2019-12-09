"I think it would be a good achievement" - Lampard on Champions League progression

SHOWS: STOKE D'ABERNON, NEAR LONDON, ENGLAND, UK (DECEMBER 9, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

"I think it would be a good achievement. I mean, I know there were expectations we should get through the group, I get that. But it was a tough group, and a slightly young feel to our team. You know, the fact we lost the first game, there were a few difficulties that we had, we've dealt with them very well to get ourselves in this position. There's still work to be done, so we have to go out to win the game."

"You can be defined as an individual and as a group by success and what success looks like, as we're saying, this means going into the next stage of the Champions League which is the place we want to be in, and the place and another platform for the players to play. I used to love that, I was fortunate enough to have big nights as a player and they are the ones that stick in your mind, so it's an opportunity now for the team to, particularly the young boys and it's quite new to them, to make a mark, so I think it's good. I like the pressure of this game being knockout and we're all talking about it. If we're going to do anything good here, we're going to have to have lots of these nights."

STORY: Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said that he thought it would be "a good achievement" if his side were to get through to the knockout phase of the Champions League.

Chelsea are currently third in Group H and need to win at home against already eliminated Lille on Tuesday (December 10) to guarantee progress to the knock-out phase, although a draw would be sufficient if second-placed Valencia lose against leaders Ajax.

Speaking at the club's training ground near London on Monday (December 9), Lampard, who was captain of Chelsea's 2012 Champions League winning side, said that they had to go out to win the game but added that he liked the pressure of the game being knockout.

