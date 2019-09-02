"I think it's good enough to win" - Wales coach Gatland on World Cup chances

SHOWS: CARDIFF, WALES, UK (SEPTEMBER 1, 2019) (BARN MEDIA - ACCESS ALL)

"I think it's good enough to win. I think the most difficult thing about this squad is the depth we've created over the past three or four years, and so we've left out some real quality players. In the past when you're picking a World Cup squad you may have been happy with 23 or 24 and the others making up the numbers, you're not quite sure about their ability and quality."

"I think the depth of the squad and the difficult decisions we've made is a sign of the preparation that's gone into the last three or four years and yes, I think we are going there with a lot of self-belief and a lot of confidence."

STORY: Wales head coach Warren Gatland said that his team is "good enough to win" the Rugby World Cup in Japan when he announced his 31-man squad in Cardiff on Sunday (September 1).

Fly-half Rhys Patchell makes the squad on the back of an impressive second-half showing in Saturday's (August 31) defeat to Ireland in Cardiff, with Jarrod Evans missing out after his struggles in the first period.

Regular starting props Rob Evans and Samson Lee are shock omissions from the touring party for this month's tournament in Japan, while Kiwi Gatland has also left out centre Scott Williams.

Owen Watkin gets the nod in midfield in place of Williams, while lock Cory Hill has been included despite having not played since February due to a broken leg.

Prop Carre, who only made his international debut in the 22-17 loss at the Principality Stadium, has been selected at the expense of the exprerienced duo Lee and Evans, with Gatland surprisingly naming only five props - one fewer than expected.

Wales are in Pool D at the World Cup and open their campaign against Georgia in Toyota on Sept. 23. They will also face Australia, Fiji and Uruguay.

