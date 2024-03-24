Think inflation is bad now? It could be worse with Bernie Sanders’ 32-hour workweek. | Opinion

A 32-hour week?

Bernie Sanders proposed legislation last week advocating for a 32-hour workweek, with workers earning equivalent to a 40-hour week. It’s crucial for our representatives to consider the ramifications of such proposals on production and service costs.

Implementing a 32-hour workweek would increase labor costs, ultimately borne by consumers. Many Americans already struggle due to ongoing inflation. This move could constrict the supply chain, driving up inflation further with unchanged demand.

Proponents argue it allows for a better work-life balance. But workers might need a second job to supplement their income due to increased inflation. We need to ensure that any policy changes enhance, rather than harm, the economy and citizens’ well-being.

Thomas Uhl, Mooresville

Clear contrast

Regarding “GOP strategist: To solidify a win, Trump needs to debate Biden,” (March 19 Opinion):

Republican strategist Matt Wiley argues that the debate stage is an opportunity for voters to see the clear contrast between the two presidential candidates. It’s preposterous that President Biden debate a man who won’t concede he lost to Biden in 2020 in a free and fair election, threatens a “bloodbath” will ensue if he loses in 2024, and calls convicted Jan. 6 insurrectionists (whom he egged on) “hostages.”

A debate stage will not increase Trump’s appeal to Black, Latino and women voters. He is anti-immigrant, anti-woman and anti-democratic. The contrast between these two presidential candidates is already clear.

Ruth Goldberg, Charlotte

Michele Morrow

Regarding “GOP’s extreme nominee for NC schools leader could win,” (March 19 Opinion) and related articles:

Regarding the shaming and damning of Michele Morrow, the Republican candidate for N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction ... Does The Charlotte Observer (and do others) realize the democracy that you pretend to want to “save” is the reason Morrow was chosen? It is the will of the majority of Republican primary voters that placed her in this position.

Our rights seem to be picked off one by one currently and we need restoration to return to the nation that we all know and love.

Ron Dayton, Mooresville

Sports betting

By legalizing sports gambling in our state, North Carolina has released the wind of family destruction and shall reap the whirlwind. Is gaining money really more important than morality? Are we prostituting our integrity for the prize of a bet?

C. H. Hendricks, Charlotte

A sign of hope?

President Biden is now leading Donald Trump in some polls. Could this be a sign that America is now ready to put character and morality in first place again when choosing its leadership? Hope so. We have been too long in selecting leaders who promise that we will be great again. It looks like we now want to be moral again, as individuals. Promising sign of a fundamental change?

Guy Dancy, Charlotte

Aid to Ukraine

Regarding “Speaker Johnson, GOP face crunch time on Ukraine,” (March 19) and related articles:

Even during WWII, Americans knew that Russia was not our friend. They began to take over as much of Europe as possible during the war and only stopped briefly when the USSR collapsed in the ‘80s. Now Putin invades a European nation and threatens several others. I believe we have a moral imperative to support Ukraine in this battle for freedom. If we let one hateful man stop our country from doing what we all know we have to do, we will lose all respect we have in the free world. If we stand by and allow MAGA to deny funding for Ukraine, we will be shamed forever throughout history.

William Reaves, Charlotte

No moon trips

I don’t get this need to go back to the moon, or Mars for that matter. We’re talking billions of dollars for what? I believe in science, but we’ve got so many issues here on Earth. Hubble telescope? Great pictures. So what? Is that saving me on groceries? Gas? Is it helping fund Ukraine? Have our politicians put money into this planet.

Mike Shinder, Charlotte