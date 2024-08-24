Think You’ve Seen the Last of Evil? Here’s a Darkly Funny Deleted Scene

The fight between good and Evil is over, but you can still enjoy a new twisted confrontation between Kristen and Leland.

Co-creator Robert King on Friday shared a deleted scene on Twitter from the show’s Season 4 premiere, “How to Split an Atom.” The surprise video drop comes just one day after Evil’s series finale was released on Thursday.

“At the risk of being like the graduate who hangs around campus over summer I have some content I want to throw on here,” King wrote, before explaining that the moment “was funny but slowed things down too much.”

In the below scene, Leland corners Kristen in an elevator and tries to convince her to fulfill her role as the mother of the antichrist. “It’s no joke. Why do you think you killed? It’s because it’s in your blood. It’s because your parents did it, your grandparents,” Leland says.

As the elevator fills up with people, Leland pleads that the baby will need his biological mother’s milk.

“So Lucifer chose me to be the whore of Babylon, and I’ve got to nurse the antichrist?” a dubious Kristen responds loudly with a laugh, earning some strange looks from the elevator’s other passengers.

And check out TVLine's series finale coverage.

At the risk of being like the graduate who hangs around campus over summer I have some content I want to throw on here. This is a deleted scene from #Evil. It was funny but slowed things down too much. pic.twitter.com/TXJcqOo30P — Robert King (@RKing618) August 23, 2024

