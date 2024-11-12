Thinking of buying a real Christmas tree for the first time? Watch this first

When purchasing a real Christmas tree, choosing the right conifer is just the beginning.

When bringing it home, there are important care instructions to ensure its longevity throughout the holiday season. In the video above, Kim MacDonald from The Weather Network offers essential tips for first-time buyers of real Christmas trees. Whether you're visiting a local garden centre or a farm, these dos and don'ts will guide you in the proper care of your tree.

