Thinking of Craig Goldman to replace Kay Granger? Look at his women’s rights record | Opinion

Why Texans can sue over abortion

Women in Tarrant County should take a long look at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram Editorial Board’s choice to replace Kay Granger as the Republican nominee in the 12th Congressional District, state Rep. Craig Goldman. (Feb. 18, 4C, “Who can replace Granger in Congress? Our endorsements”)

Goldman’s voting record in the Legislature is clear on suppressing women’s rights to make decisions about their own bodies. His co-authoring of the Texas “Heartbeat Act” that allows a member of the public to sue anyone for helping a woman exercising her own reproductive freedom shows his total disregard for the privileges and immunities of the 14th Amendment.

One must wonder and fear what other rights Goldman would consider fair game.

- Preston Matthiesen, Fort Worth

The best use for political mailers

These political mail cards are really valuable to scoop animal poop or other waste. If you have two, great, but you can tear them in half. Those hard edges are the best squeegees to remove unwanted substances and leave a surface that only requires disinfectant.

I love political seasons, and my Borzois thank these candidates.

- Mary Ann Jenkins, Arlington

Just another typical Democrat

Watching Rep. Colin Allred’s TV commercials for his Senate campaign, you can tell he’s a typical Democrat. The only thing he is interested in is the abortion issue.

If he was concerned about what Texans care about, he’d talk about closing our southern borders and stopping the flow of illegal drugs that are killing our children.

- Donna Bierd, Keller

The wrong way to go after Trump

I have no desire to see another Donald Trump presidency. However, I’m a fourth-generation banker, and I can tell you that any real estate loan from a federally regulated bank requires a third-party appraisal to establish valuation. The big banks also have their own people to review and concur. Further, the primary source of repayment is almost never the sale of real estate.

Bottom line, in more than 40 years of lending, I have never seen the feds challenge a valuation based on those requirements — particularly when a loan is not in default. A court going after Trump’s company over valuations is nothing more than political nonsense. Trump is likely guilty of many things, but this is absolute garbage.

- John M. Holt, Fort Worth

Not why reporter couldn’t attend

I’m writing in response to the Feb. 15 story “Activist leads vote fraud watcher training at Arlington church.” (4A) It was about a poll-watching training event that was posted on the Tarrant County Republican Party and Eventbrite websites several weeks ago. It required registration and signing a nondisclosure agreement.

The reporter stated that he was “blocked” from attending the event and quoted Anthony Gutierrez, executive director of Common Cause Texas, referring to groups “kicking people out of their training.” He was not let in because he did not register. The reporter then used the premise of being “blocked” or “kicked out” to draw negative comments about conservatives from Democratic organizations quoted in the story, one of whom stated that some organizations “seem to be going out of their way to use poll watchers to intimidate or at least harass voters of color in different parts of the states.”

I was saddened to be accused of something so mean and wrong, because I was in that group. This could not be further from the truth.

This is one of the main reasons our country is so divided. You have journalists feeding each side more gasoline to make division and hate grow. This is why people don’t speak to journalists or trust them anymore.

- Gina Reno-Woodlee, Arlington