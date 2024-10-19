Thinking about a heat pump? Here are 4 things to consider

Hutchens' mini-split heater, installed to reduce monthly utility bills.

Mini-splits and heat pumps have become a popular upgrade for homeowners, but the variety of choices and decisions can be daunting. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Heat pumps and mini-splits continue to be a popular item throughout Newfoundland and Labrador, especially for those who have availed of government programs to transition from oil heating to electric.

As the days begin to cool, they mark the beginning of the busy season for businesses in the heating industry. Customers who are on the fence are starting to inquire about mini-splits and heat pumps for their own homes.

But there's a few things people should look out for.

Here's the rundown from Peter Upshall, a Newfoundland Power energy solutions engineer who works on the TakeCharge program, and Nathan Horton, who works with 1Click Heating and Cooling. They appeared this week on an episode of CBC Radio's The Signal. (Scroll down to click on the player to hear the full episode.)

1. Why buy a heat pump or mini-split?

Upshall says the units are one of the most efficient ways to heat a home.

"Heating costs can be quite reasonable with a heat pump and it's a way to reduce those heating costs," he said.

And there's more to the units than just the heat. They also provide air conditioning in the the warmer months.

"You can get all-year comfort in your home using a heat pump," Upshall said.

2. Can you actually save money?

It depends.

Upshall says it's best to leave the unit on and "let it do its thing."

"Whatever heat comes out of that heat pump, you're getting at half price. So let it do it's thing and provide as much heat to the house as possible."

Home heating oil tank.

Government assistance exists for homeowners who are transitioning away from oil heating to electric heating. (Wayne Vallevand/CBC)

Location within the house is also important, along with how well insulated the home is.

Upshall says one head — the piece that distributes conditioned air throughout a designated space — can only do so much. A head that's installed on the top floor of a home won't be able to disperse heat to a basement.

"Typically what we would recommend is that you set your heat pump on a level, 21 C or 22 C, and then you turn back the baseboard thermostats by at least a few degrees below that, maybe 18 or 19," he said.

"What you want is the heat pump to give you as much heat, and the electric baseboard or electric resistance to not come on at certain times."

3. Government programs

There are currently no government grants available to help offset the cost of installing a heat pump in your home, if you're already on electric heating. The federal greener homes initiative ended in February but there's still a loan program with zero per cent interest.

However, there is a program available for home owners who are transitioning away from oil heating.

Some companies help with the legwork, but they also have to assess the system that's being installed and the electrical aspect.

A ducted system needs 200 amp capacity, meaning a home's entire electrical system could need an upgrade.

"We do handle the entire project," said Horton. "We work with local electricians, local heat pump companies."

4. What's the lifespan?

Like all things, there is a life expectancy on heat pump units.

Horton says the average lifespan on heat pumps is approximately 15 years. That can extend longer with maintenance, he said.

"One of the recommendations we always give to customers is make sure they're changing filters, make sure that outside condenser is clear of debris and snow," Horton said. "Really, you got to take care of the systems."

Manufacturers generally offer a warranty in the range of eight years.

Upshall says customers have to weigh the pros and cons of their investment.

"It really varies so much from house to house. Typically for a mini-split or multi-split systems, the more wide open your house is the better savings you're going to get."

TakeCharge has a calculator on its website that will give an estimate on how quickly customers will get their money back through savings.

