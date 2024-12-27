Thinking 'outside the box' brings cinema success

General manager, Des Christie, said the first six months of business for the cinema had been "phenomenal" [BBC]

The manager of an independent cinema in Sutton Coldfield has said thinking "outside the box" and creating a community feel has been behind the venue's success.

Des Christie, general manager at the Royal Cinema, said business had been booming since the site opened in July.

The art-deco building, formerly run by Empire Cinemas, was one of those to close during the pandemic before the company collapsed.

Mr Christie said the cinema tried to "bring the films to life" by holding events to tempt customers through their doors.

The 1930s building was forced to close in 2020, but was taken over by PDJ Cinemas in 2023 and underwent a complete refurbishment.

Since its reopening, the business has gone from strength to strength, bucking the trend which has seen a number of large cinema brands close venues across the UK.

"It's been absolutely phenomenal," Mr Christie said.

"People love the art deco, they love the community cinema and we've had to think outside the box where we're trying to bring the films to life.

"It feels like people really want to be part of the Royal which means that a cinema has generated that community spirit and feel."

Cinema goer, Rory Shine, said the company is what makes the venue appealing [BBC]

The cinema's manager said he also thought its lack of technology, meaning customers engage with staff members when they visit the venue, also gave them a leg up on their rivals.

"We do appreciate that our competitors within the city centre have got the big massive 13 screens," he said.

"But we can make this into a community cinema.

"We're excited about 2025 and long may it continue."

One of the cinema's most popular events is their seniors' viewing, which takes place on a Wednesday morning.

Rory Shine, from Sutton Coldfield, 68 said: "I think the key thing about this cinema is the company. The people you meet are easy to talk to, it's just a good social mix of people.

"The seating is fantastic as well."

