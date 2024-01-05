Third batch of Jeffrey Epstein documents unsealed

Photograph: Uma Sanghvi/AP

A new batch of documents related to the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse were released on Friday afternoon.

The additional documents, totaling more than 400 pages, add to the more than 1,200 pages of documents already unsealed on Wednesday and Thursday evenings, the first release of which prompted an online frenzy that crashed a website hosting the documents.

Some of the high-profile names in the court documents so far include Prince Andrew, the former US president Bill Clinton, singer Michael Jackson and illusionist David Copperfield.

Names were contained in court documents filed as part of the Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell; the documents include excerpts of depositions and motions in this case. Maxwell was convicted in December 2021 of sex trafficking and similar charges for procuring teenage girls for Epstein.

Before the unsealing, the names were listed in court papers as variants of Jane Doe. Many of the names are people who had been publicly identified as Epstein associates prior to this unsealing.

