Third drowning in Nevada County since Fourth of July claims swimmer at Scotts Flat Lake

A third person has drowned in Nevada County waterways in less than two days after a person died Friday at Scotts Flat Lake, according to firefighters.

The Nevada County Consolidated Fire District said crews were called about 4:30 p.m. to the reservoir, five miles northeast of Nevada City, for reports of a swimmer who did not resurface.

Rescuers took to the man-made lake inside the Tahoe National Forest and used drones as part of their search for the swimmer, who was located and brought to shore. Authorities performed CPR on the swimmer but they were pronounced dead.

The identity of the swimmer was not disclosed and is expected to be released by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, which operates the coroner’s division.

“Our condolences go out to the family of this victim,” Nevada County Consolidated Fire District stated. “As a reminder, our lakes and rivers are beautiful but can be devastating.”

Friday’s incident marks the third known drowning of a person in a Nevada County waterway in 26 hours after back-to-back drownings on the South Yuba River on Thursday during the Fourth of July.