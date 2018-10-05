Third gold for Singapore youth bowlers at Asian Schools Championships

Singapore youth bowlers (from left) Quek Lu Yi, Arianne Tay, Alena Dang and Colleen Pee won the girls’ team-of-four event at the Asian Schools Tenpin Bowling Championships in Taichung, Taiwan, on 5 October, 2018 (Photo: Singapore Bowling Federation)

Singapore clinched a third gold medal at the 19th Asian Schools Tenpin Bowling Championships on Friday (5 October), when the girls’ bowlers won the team-of-four competition held in Taichung, Taiwan.

The Singapore B team consisting of Arianne Tay, Colleen Pee, Alena Dang and Quek Lu Yi swept to victory with a total of 4,436 pinfalls, beating out their counterparts from Australia (4,341) and Taiwan (4,311). The Singapore A team made up of Shin Zong Yi, Fiona Yew, Fion Liew and Arielle Tay came in fourth (4,090).

The victory adds to Singapore’s triumphs in the girls’ singles and doubles events earlier this week. The girls’ singles gold was won by Zong Yi, while Alena and Colleen teamed up for the doubles gold.

Lu Yi and Alena have also clinched first and second spots, respectively, in the girls’ all-events competition, although their medals will be given out only on Sunday.

In the boys’ team-of-four event, Japan came out tops with a total of 4,959 pinfalls. The Singapore A team of Eugene Yeo, Gerald Teng, Brandon Ong and Xavier Teo won the bronze medal (4,650), behind the Taiwan team (4,779).

Related story:

Singapore youth bowlers clinch top 2 spots at Asian Schools Championships