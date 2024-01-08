Third man pleads guilty in connection to $3M copper wire ring

A third person charged in relation to alleged fraudulent copper wire purchases worth more than $3 million has pleaded guilty to fraud.

Leonard Totten, 50, of Seaside Drive in Back Bay, nine kilometres south of St. George, pleaded guilty to a single charge of fraud over $5,000 against Cooke Aquaculture Monday in Saint John provincial court. He was one of four people charged in August 2022 in connection with a “copper wire purchasing and selling scheme” that police said was worth more than $3 million. Three have pleaded guilty, with a fourth, Melanie Pirie, 46, of Cummings Cove on Deer Island, set for a five-day trial in 2025.

Totten's sentencing was set for May 14, with facts relating to his charge, which covers a time period between Jan. 1, 2020, to March 17, 2021, to be confirmed that day. Totten was also charged with conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, possession of property obtained by crime and laundering the proceeds of crime. The charges were adjourned to the day of his sentencing, May 14.

Totten was charged along with Patrick Brennan, 57, of Bonny River, nine kilometres north of St. George, Andrew Peters, 76, of Highway 175 in Pennfield, and Pirie. Police said at the time that they were tipped off to "financial irregularities" in 2021, and the resulting investigation found that employees had allegedly made unauthorized purchases of bare copper wire dating as far back as 2012, and would sell the wire to a local salvage dealer.

All four, facing similar charges, initially pleaded not guilty in February 2023 and had been set for a five-day trial this week. Brennan entered a guilty plea Oct. 5 and Peters pleaded guilty to possessing stolen property and taking the copper wire for resale Oct. 18. His sentencing hearing to resolve disputed facts is set for Oct. 28-30 this year.

In court Monday, Pirie appeared to confirm new trial dates, with a five-day trial scheduled from Feb. 24-28, 2025. Lawyer Charles Bryant confirmed the defence had waived its right to contest the delay in October when the first trial was cancelled. A pre-trial conference was set for Nov. 25.

Brennan, a manager at Cooke subsidiary Kelly Cove Salmon from 2012 to 2021, was sentenced to three years in prison and a $100,000 fine on Dec. 6 after pleading guilty to fraud. According to the agreed statement of facts, Brennan approved more than 1,000 purchases of bare copper wire amounting to $2.8 million, with Cooke alleging total costs of $3.2 million from the scheme.

A publication ban covers names of other individuals mentioned in Brennan's agreed statement of facts, according to court documents.

