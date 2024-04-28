Third MCTS bus damaged in just over a week
Sunday morning, Brenda Watson boarded a Milwaukee County Transit System bus near 16th and Wisconsin, on her way to church.
Sunday morning, Brenda Watson boarded a Milwaukee County Transit System bus near 16th and Wisconsin, on her way to church.
A 21-year-old man from Mississauga is dead after crashing into another car during a road rage incident Friday evening, Ontario Provincial Police say. Provincial police responded to the call around 5:30 p.m. Friday for a six vehicle collision on Highway 400 near Simcoe Road 89 in Innisfil, Ont.Police say two vehicles were "road raging" while travelling southbound. Then, the 21-year-old driver crossed the centre median of the highway and hit a pickup truck travelling north, according to OPP, causi
Three women from India are dead and another person is hospitalized Saturday after a speeding sports utility vehicle went airborne and crashed in South Carolina, authorities said.
SURREY, B.C. — Mounties in Surrey, B.C., say a woman is in the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries after driving the wrong way down Highway 99 and crashing into oncoming traffic. They say police received a call about the crash on the highway, about 50 metres east of the Highway 91 junction, just after 4:15 a.m. Sunday. The RCMP say a 68-year-old woman driving a Ford sedan struck a Mercedes sedan head-on. They say both vehicles were significantly damaged, and the driver and passenger
Shopping for a used car is an important financial decision: If you do your research and find one that will last for a while, you can budget for regular maintenance with relative confidence that you'll...
Baby boomers expect to get what they pay for, especially when it comes to cars. No one wants to end up with a clunker. The car-buying process may have changed throughout the years, but there are still...
Tarrance Williams Sr., 49, was first reported missing on April 19, days after he was on the phone with his sister after a car crash
When you set out to buy a car, it's just common sense to look for one that will keep its value over time. Finding a reliable and affordable car should be a top priority -- you want a car that won't...
NEW YORK (AP) — An emergency slide fell off a Delta Air Lines jetliner shortly after takeoff Friday from New York, and pilots who felt a vibration in the plane circled back to land safely at JFK Airport. Delta said that after takeoff the pilots got an alert about the emergency slide on the plane's right side and heard an unusual sound coming from that area of the Boeing 767 jet, which is listed as having been manufactured in 1990. The Federal Aviation Administration said the crew reported a vibr
Not all hybrid cars are created equal. While some models offer excellent fuel efficiency, reliability and performance, others fall short. With so many options, it can be tough to separate the good...
A freight train detailed and caught fire, resulting in the closure of a nearby interstate, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced on Friday. “I-40 EB is closed at milepost 357 due to a train derailment in New Mexico,” the Arizona DOT wrote on social media platform X. “Expect delays & seek an alternate route. There…
Tesla is in trouble: sales are falling and competition from China is ramping up. It's clear Elon Musk can't fix the company, it needs a new CEO.
A freight train carrying fuel derailed and caught fire Friday near the Arizona-New Mexico state line, forcing the closure of an interstate highway that serves as a key trucking route. (Production: Javier Arciga)
The accident happened near the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.
A 2008 Alfa Romeo Spider 2.2 JTS in an English wrecking yard.
The maps purported to show a major difference in density between the two systems.
No injuries were reported, and the driver was arrested, police said.
Baby Boomers grew up in cars and as many of them reach retirement, many might be looking to purchase a used car for their golden years, post-career. But what is the best vehicle for this generation to...
SLO County Public Works broke ground on the project on Friday.
After buying a home, buying a car may be one of the biggest purchases you ever make. With so much money at stake, it's crucial to be an informed buyer. Too many buyers focus solely on the sticker...
Ottawa police are seeking witnesses to a fatal early morning collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian in Metcalfe.Officers were called to 8th Line Road near Walker Road in the city's rural south end at 2:37 a.m. Sunday, according to an afternoon news release.Police did not share other details about the collision.Ottawa's paramedic service told CBC it was actually paramedics from the United Counties of Prescott and Russell who were called to the scene.That paramedic service said Sunday they c