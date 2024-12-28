Third murder arrest after man hit by car in Blackburn on Christmas Day

Kirk Marsden, 37, from Blackburn, was taken to hospital with multiple serious injuries and died on Boxing Day.

Kirk Marsden, 37, from Blackburn, was taken to hospital with multiple serious injuries and died on Boxing Day. Photograph: Lancashire Constabulary/PA

Police have arrested a third person suspected of murder after a man was fatally hit by a car outside a pub on Christmas Day.

Officers were called to reports of an incident at the Gate Street Bar and Grill in Blackburn, just before 4.50pm, after an argument in the venue.

Kirk Marsden, 37, from Blackburn, was taken to the Royal Preston hospital with multiple serious injuries after being hit by a Toyota Land Cruiser. He died in the early hours of Boxing Day, police said.

A 58-year-old man of no fixed address and a 31-year-old man from Blackburn were arrested on suspicion of murder. The 31-year-old remains in custody and the 58-year-old has been released on conditional bail.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 26-year-old man was also arrested on Saturday evening on suspicion of murder in relation to the incident and is in custody.

DCI Bryony Midgley, from Lancashire police’s major investigation team, said: “Our thoughts continue to be with Kirk’s family and loved ones at this extremely sad and distressing time.

“The family are being supported by specially trained officers and remain at the forefront of our minds. Nobody should have to go through what they are going through, particularly at this time of year.

“As part of this fast-paced investigation, we have made a further arrest today.”

In a tribute to Marsden, his family said: “To our hero, spread your wings far and wide. Your partner Leanne and your babies love you millions. You really were like no other, goodnight x.

“Kirk you were a well-loved son, brother and uncle who will be sorely missed. Rest with your dad now in heaven x.”

ADVERTISEMENT

DCI Midgley added: “I would ask anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam which covered the area between Livesey Branch Road and Brindle Street between 4.30pm and 5pm on Christmas Day to check their footage. If you have captured a Toyota Land Cruiser please make contact with my team.

“We know there was an altercation in the Gate prior to the fatal incident outside, which is linked. I would ask any witnesses we haven’t already spoken to or anybody with mobile phone footage to also make contact with my team.”

Anyone with information or footage should call 101, quoting log 747.