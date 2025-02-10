A third of nightclubs have shut since the start of the pandemic says report

Yahoo Finance Video

On paper, the US economy continues to chug along three weeks into the Trump presidency. The January jobs report showed a solid 143,000 jobs created. Inflation is stable. And big cap tech companies such as Amazon (AMZN) and Meta (META) continue to invest aggressively to build out AI infrastructure. While these are positive reads on the economy, it’s certainly not too hard to see the dark clouds forming on the horizon. President Trump has thrust the US into trade wars with China, Mexico, and Canada. That stands to reignite inflation and possibly bring rate hikes from the Fed back on the table. Yahoo Finance Executive Editor Brian Sozzi chats with Apollo Global Management chief economist Torsten Sløk to get his read on the tariff situation. Do tariffs tip the economy into a short-term recession and the markets into a fresh tailspin? Slok also serves up his economic predictions for the rest of 2025. Note: Apollo Global Management is the parent company of Yahoo Finance.