A third of nightclubs have shut since the start of the pandemic says report
Britain has lost a third of its nightclubs since Covid as the cost of living crisis, higher costs and a changing youth culture have ripped through the sector.Latest figures from the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) shows that in December 2024 Britain had 2,264 nightclubs, late-night bars and casinos, down 3% in a year and 25.2% down on the pre-COVID level of March 2020. Nightclubs have borne the brunt of these closures, with numbers having dropped 33.2%.