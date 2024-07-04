Third person arrested in Hull funeral directors investigation

A third person has been arrested as part of an investigation into a funeral directors in Hull.

On Wednesday, a 54-year-old woman was held on suspicion of money laundering as the investigation continues into ashes found at Legacy Independent Funeral Directors.

Humberside Police said a man aged 46, who was on bail after his arrest in March, has also been held on suspicion of theft; making or supplying articles for use in frauds and offences under the Financial Services Act.

He was arrested earlier this year on suspicion of prevention of a lawful burial, fraud by false representation and fraud by abuse of position.

A woman aged 23 – who was also arrested in March on suspicion of prevention of a lawful burial, fraud by false representation and fraud by abuse of position – remains on police bail, the force added.

The firm has been under police investigation since officers recovered 35 bodies, as well as suspected human ashes - ASADOUR GUZELIAN

Thom McLoughlin, the Assistant Chief Constable of Humberside Police, said: “This remains an extremely complex and sensitive investigation and we continue to follow all lines of inquiry and seek answers for the families involved and those affected by this report.

“Three people have now been arrested as part of the investigation, two are in our custody and one remains on police bail whilst investigations continue.

“As we enter the fourth month since the initial report came in to us, we continue to keep the families, friends and everyone affected at the heart of everything we do and are committed to working with partners to ensure that they receive the help and support that they need.

“If you do have any concerns or feel impacted by any element of the ongoing investigation, please don’t hesitate to call the Victim Support 24-hour independent helpline on 0808 281 1136.”

The firm has been under police investigation since officers recovered 35 bodies, as well as suspected human ashes, at its site in Hessle Road earlier this year.

Since detectives announced the investigation, hundreds of families across Hull and East Yorkshire have been left questioning whether they have the ashes of their loved ones – with some saying they have been told they definitely have the wrong remains.