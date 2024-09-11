For the third year, proposal to recognize LGBTQ Month turns chaotic at Miami school board meeting

The Miami-Dade School Board meeting on Wednesday became chaotic during the public discussion about a resolution to recognize October as LGBTQ History Month.

Celebrating LGBTQ History Month at Miami-Dade schools would be a symbolic gesture proponents say would create an environment where all students feel included. It would not influence what is taught inside classrooms nor require students to participate in any events.

Dozens of speakers for and against the proposal took to the podium to speak during the public comment period, urging the school board members to vote in accordance with their beliefs.

“The bible does speak of homosexuality as a sin; it is offensive to him,” said Michael Steiner, a resident who urged the members to vote down the item.

“There is more that unites us than divides us; we will not be persuaded by hate,” said Maxx Fenning, founder and executive director of PRISM, a nonprofit organization that provides sexual health information to LGBTQ+ youth.

As a line formed outside the building of people wishing to speak, there was a pervasive sense of tension as an attorney who supports LGBTQ rights got into a heated argument with a Miami-Dade Public Schools parent who said he believes recognizing LGBTQ History Month infringes on his rights as a Christian.

During the public comment, Chair Mari Tere Rojas interrupted speakers multiple times to calm down cheers, and other disruptions. One woman was escorted out of the auditorium.

At the end of one speech, a man yelled “¡Viva Cristo Rey!”

Over the past three years, there has been debate in the state of Florida over the role schools should play in discussing LGBTQ-related topics. Policies related to gender identity have taken up increased space on the political stage in the state.

Governor DeSantis signed the Parental Rights in Education Act often called the “Don’t Say Gay” bill into law in 2022. The law intended to limit discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in Florida schools. A lawsuit that was settled in March says it is legal for students and teachers to discuss sexual orientation and gender identity as long as it is not part of the instruction.

There have also been bills in the state addressing gender-transition treatment, bathroom use, and keeping children out of drag shows.

In 2021, before discussions about LGBTQ issues began to dominate in the conversation in Florida, the item to celebrate LGBTQ Month was approved by the Miami-Dade school board. That was the last time the board approved the measure.

Last year before the item was rejected, members of the Proud Boys showed up at the school board building and the meeting went on for close to 13 hours.

On Tuesday, the Broward County School Board approved a measure to recognize LGBTQ History Month in its schools. Orange, Hillsborough, and Palm Beach counties also voted to recognize the month without much controversy as school districts across the country have for decades.

The item in Miami was introduced by board member Lucia Baez-Geller of District 3, who is stepping down from the school board to run for congress against Maria Elvira Salazar. Baez-Geller’s proposal states that recognizing LGBTQ History Month would “foster a welcoming school climate where LGBTQ students, families, and educators can live their authentic lives and be treated with dignity and respect.”

Baez-Geller says that the recognition of the month follows all state laws and does not influence what is taught in the classroom.

“It’s absolutely important we recognize the diverse makeup of our community so that everyone feels like they belong,” said Baez-Geller.

“Students work the best and feel the best when they feel they are safe,” she added.