Third racoon found as one remains on the loose

A third of four raccoons that went missing from an island zoo has been captured.

Amazon World Zoo Park, near Sandown on the Isle of Wight, asked for public support on Friday to find four, 18-month-old female raccoons which escaped from their enclosure.

It reported on social media that racoon number three was found in the early hours of Monday morning.

Two sister racoons were captured on Friday and Saturday, leaving just one more animal on the loose.

Speaking to BBC Radio Solent last week, head keeper Rachel Patrick urged locals to keep an eye out "in sheds and up trees".

She said they hide "in any nook and cranny to go to sleep during the day".

The zoo reassured the public that raccoons were "not normally aggressive" but the last remaining one may be scared.

The raccoons arrived at Amazon World three weeks ago.

