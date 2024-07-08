Third Spaces CLE hosts meetups around town
Making friends as an adult can be hard.
The filmmaker had blunt words for the president in a new MSNBC interview.
Canada's longest river is at historically low levels, stranding communities that rely on it for essential goods and alarming First Nations along its banks who have never known the mighty Mackenzie to be so shallow.
Standing by the side of his RV in a bright blue T-shirt, Donald (Gator) Varnador proudly shows off his manicured garden. "I hear people always talking about more affordable housing. Well, this is affordable housing."Gator, a senior, lives in the Riverbend Cottage and RV Resort just outside Parksville on Vancouver Island. He says his meagre pension isn't enough to keep up with the price of fuel, food, and everything else. So, about a year ago, he and his wife parked their RV here permanently. RV
The Miu Miu paisley-print miniskirt, adorned in a rich chocolate brown and white palette, fresh from the runway, is quickly becoming a must-have for fashion enthusiasts everywhere - See Photos
This was not very subtle.
The actress and singer shared a montage of memories from her family trip to Europe on Monday, July 8
Shania Twain graced the stage at London’s Hyde Park with a show-stopping performance that left fans in awe despite battling a cold. See photos.
The Duke of Sussex could be seen bonding with his son Archie Harrison in the garden of their huge $15 million mansion, see the moment you might have missed here…
“Don’t talk like that,” the former president’s aide was told on Newsmax.
Critics said the Texas Republican’s “stay safe” alert only served as a reminder of one thing.
The 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star poked fun at her editing fail by reposting fans' versions of her image with Pippen in London, Rome, Cairo and China
No bond has been set for the Florida resident, jail records show.
The singer was supported by the NFL star at her third show in the Dutch capital on July 6
Non-MAGA America seethes at Trump's lies, bluster and authoritarianism. But neither Biden nor any younger, healthier Democrat directly moves to shut down his appeal at its root — toxic whiteness.
Tran asked the question after Ripa inquired about the reality star balancing education with finding love on TV: "Where did you meet your husband?" Tran asked.
‘They are deceitful mean girls who didn’t even have the decency to apologize after you found out that they were being mean to you and secretly ganging up on you,’ one Reddit comment read
Steve Fishman was hitchhiking in Connecticut in 1975 when he accepted a ride from a chatty lone man in a Buick. Fishman was stunned a few months later to see the man’s face in news reports saying he’d confessed to a series of rapes and murders.
The US Supreme Court has purposefully, irreversibly jumped the rails | Opinion
As the temperature climbed to a record 128 degrees in Death Valley National Park, a group of motorcyclists was sickened by the heat, and one died.
A left-wing coalition that came together ahead of France’s snap elections has won the most parliamentary seats in the vote, beating the far-right National Rally into third place, according to exit polls. President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist alliance came in second place. France was on course for a hung parliament in Sunday's election after the leftist New Popular Front (NFP) alliance came out on top.If confirmed, the NFP would become the largest grouping in the National Assembly with between 172