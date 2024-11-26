Storm Conall brings flooding and severe travel disruption, closing rail lines
Storm Conall has brought heavy rain to parts of southeast England, triggering flooding that has blocked key rail lines.
Potentially more flooding is on the way in the United Kingdom after Storm Bert caused major travel delays on Monday.
Up to 50mm could fall in parts of southern England after a new weather warning for rain was issued by the Met Office.
A hiker who went missing in B.C.'s backwoods has been found after surviving more than five weeks in a remote park in B.C.'s northeast as snow fell and temperatures plunged.CBC News confirmed the information through family, as well as individuals involved in the search. Sam Benastick, 20, was first reported missing after failing to return home Oct. 17 from a 10-day camping trip in remote Redfern-Keily Provincial Park, about 250 kilometres northwest of Fort St. John.He started his hike on Oct. 7,
The first major snow squall event of the season is setting up across Ontario's snowbelt regions, and while this will be amazing news for ski areas ahead of the holidays, drivers will be tested with dangerous road conditions
El Niño is now a distant memory, which will allow for a more 'traditional' winter to show up this year. Here's what to expect for the 2024-25 winter season across Canada.
NASA has made a remarkable discovery while flying over the arctic ice in Greenland during an April 2024 survey. The radar instrument onboard NASA's Gulfstream III aircraft spotted an abandoned "city under the ice," a relic of the Cold War that was once used as a military base by the US Army Corps of […]
People living on Saskatoon's snow packed streets won't see plows coming their way anytime soon. The city says it's too expensive to activate an emergency snow plan that would see graders deployed to residential roads."We are taking a very fiscally responsible approach here," Goran Saric, City of Saskatoon director of roadways, told reporters Monday. "The plan is not to conduct a city-wide residential clearing at this time," Saric said, explaining the emergency plan could add $20 million to the c
Boaters off San Diego on Saturday witnessed a rarely seen spectacle involving killer whales, or orcas, that are more comonly encountered much farther south in Mexico. “Who needs SeaWorld when the greatest Orca show in the world is in the WILD!”
It may have taken until the end of November, but signs of winter are finally arriving across parts of Ontario this week. Some locales are in line to see multiple rounds of lake-effect snow, accompanied by the coldest air of the fall so far.
The Weather Network meteorologist Nicole Karkic has Atlantic Canada's 2024/2025 Winter Forecast.
Indian scientists have reported Aditya-L1's “first significant result”. What is it and why is it significant?
It's not exactly sunny days ahead unless you head to higher elevations. Get the scoop with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
On Tuesday, Vancouver city councillors will meet to consider bylaw changes that, if approved, would allow home builders in the city to use natural gas for space and water heating in new homes.It would be a reversal of current climate-friendly practices and council has already shown it's split over the proposed change.On Tuesday morning, council business was met with dozens of protesters who drummed, chanted and sang in opposition to the proposal."I certainly hope they make the right decision," s
Indonesian authorities said Tuesday they have foiled a plot to smuggle more than a ton of endangered pangolin scales worth over a million dollars. The 1.2 tons of scales worth $1.3 million were found Nov. 11 in Asahan district of North Sumatra province and apparently were meant to be sent to China via Malaysia and Singapore, said Rasio Ridho Sani, director general of law enforcement at the environment ministry. Sani told a news conference that four suspects, including three army members, were found with some of the scales and will be charged with illegal possession of carcasses of protected animals.
Ice, heavy snow, and frigid temperatures. The first signs of winter will be bold across much of Ontario this week
Pumping an unimaginable amount of groundwater out of the earth is why Earth has tilted over two dozen degrees, a study found.
MIDDLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — Weeks before Thanksgiving, some of the cranberries on dinner plates Thursday are floating on the Rocky Meadow bog in southeastern Massachusetts.
We're watching for a potential snowstorm that could impact parts of Atlantic Canada by the end of the week, with an uncertain track yielding two possible scenarios
Airports and highways are expected to be jam-packed during Thanksgiving week, a holiday period likely to end with another record day for air travel in the United States.