Third suspect arrested, charged in case of missing C.B. man

Cape Breton Regional Police announced Tuesday they have charged a third person in the disappearance of Kenneth Justin MacDonald. (Cape Breton Regional Police - image credit)

Police in Cape Breton have charged a third person in the disappearance of a 36-year-old man whose case has been ruled a homicide.

In a news release Tuesday evening, police announced that Aaron Curtis Mickey, 45, has been charged with second-degree murder, robbery and four firearm-related offences.

Kenneth Justin MacDonald, who goes by Justin, was last seen in July. Cape Breton police labelled the case a homicide in November.

Mickey was arrested on Tuesday near Sydney, N.S., and has been remanded to the Cape Breton Correctional Centre, the release said.

This comes about a week and a half after Ryan Joseph Pike was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and robbery in the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in December, Mitchell George McPhee was arrested and charged with manslaughter.

Disappearance

MacDonald was last seen on July 7 around 11 p.m. local time at the Irving gas station in North Sydney, N.S., where he appeared on the store's security camera.

Police later found his vehicle about 25 kilometres away in the Ormond Crescent area of Mira Road.

MacDonald's family and friends have continued to search for clues to his disappearance, but his body has not been found.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call police.

MORE TOP STORIES