Third suspect arrested in deadly Slidell attempted car theft
Third suspect arrested in deadly Slidell attempted car theft
Third suspect arrested in deadly Slidell attempted car theft
A California woman whose mail was recently stolen used technology as bait to track down the thieves, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
Ontario Provincial Police say one person has been left with serious injuries after a home invasion robbery in the Town of Renfrew Saturday evening. OPP officers were called to a home on Bonnechere Street shortly after 6:00 p.m. on Aug 24, according to a Sunday news release. Multiple people broke into a home and assaulted the resident who was later transported to hospital and is recovering, according to OPP. The individuals fled with money in the victim's car. The vehicle was set on fire and late
Sergio Pino was being investigated at the time of his death by suicide, say authorities
A Montreal family caught in the crossfire of a dramatic gunfight earlier this month says they are feeling abandoned and angry. A father and his son returning from a camping trip were both shot as police exchanged fire with a suspect in a suburban parking lot. Now the family is revealing new details about the horrifying event, including how both innocent men were handcuffed by police as they bled profusely. Dan Spector reports.
Two boys have been charged in the May drowning death of 8-year-old Noah Bush in Jesup, Georgia.WSBTV reports, citing lawyers, that an unnamed 11-year-old admitted to taking Bush down to a “borrow pit” full of water and held his head under the water while he drowned. The boy was charged and sentenced to two years in a detention facility.“This 11-year-old admitted under oath he, in fact, led Noah Bush down to the clay pits, pushed him into the water and ultimately held his head under the water unt
A Calgary man facing a murder charge in connection with the death of a missing person is accused of committing the killing while on parole, according to documents from the Parole Board of Canada (PBC). This week, Calgary police announced a second-degree murder charge against Shaun Alexander Folk, 47, in the death of Christopher Stevenson.The PBC documents show Folk was serving a four-year sentence for firearms and drug trafficking offences, among others, when he was released on full parole in Ju
ROME (AP) — Prosecutors in Italy have placed under investigation the captain of a superyacht that sank during a storm off Sicily last week, killing seven people, Italian media reported Monday.
On a late December afternoon more than 34 years ago, a mother crossed a downtown North Carolina street after shopping with her friend at a department store and was struck by a car, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
DALTON, Ga. (AP) — A 16-year-old has been arrested on murder charges after three men and a 17-year-old boy were found dead in a park near the north edge of Dalton, Georgia, authorities said.
Wading through muddy floodwaters up to chest height, hundreds of people slowly make their way to safety, their belongings held high above their heads to keep them dry.
LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani judge on Monday acquitted a man who was charged with spreading misinformation that helped spark widespread rioting in the U.K. earlier this month, officials said.
"This heartbreaking incident has taught us difficult lessons," the boy's family reportedly said in a statement
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Easter Leafa was sitting under a blanket on her balcony with a knife when Anchorage police arrived, responding to a call for help from her family. Instead of showing her hands as told, they said, the 16-year-old girl stood and approached them with the blade.
A former babysitter in Florida was sentenced to three years in prison this week, after pleading guilty in the death of a man she was accused of disabling when he was a baby in her care 40 years ago.
A Georgia sheriff's investigator who was shot and seriously injured during a confrontation with a child sex abuse suspect this week has died from his injuries, local officials have announced.
MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man distraught that he was being forced to move from his late mother’s home shot and killed four of his family members before taking his own life, police said Monday.
The Royal Navy said it is the sixth drug bust made by HMS Trent in 2024, and it has seized close to seven tons of drugs worth £551.5 million .
Experts predict Trump is about to use his new immunity powers to pull an unprecedented legal move that will ice his sentencing for months.
Mandatory evacuations are underway in the southeastern Alaska city after a landslide leveled buildings leaving at least one person dead and 3 hurt.
Ahead of Taylor Swift’s July 14, 2023, concert in Denver, Aditi Desai, chief marketing officer at the Food Bank of the Rockies, got an unusual call. The billionaire pop star wanted to donate tens of thousands of meals to the nonprofit — a philanthropic effort she had repeated, much like her favorite songs, as she traverses the country on her 52-city Eras Tour.